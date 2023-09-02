Ellen Crowley on song as Inniscarra overpower Newcestown

Inniscarra 1-13 Newcestown 0-7

INNISCARRA had to battle hard to overcome a determined Newcestown side in the SE Systems group game in Coachford.

Ellen Crowley, with an excellent opening quarter, set the foundations for victory as she caused a lot of bother for the Newcestown defence. To their credit Newcestown never let the heads drop and they worked to the full-time whistle to try and get something from the game. Down to 14 just 10 minutes into the second half they were always going to be under pressure.

Inniscarra led 1-4 to 0-1 at the break but it was no reflection on Newcestown, as they enjoyed an equal amount of possession but failed to convert a few scoreable chances. Good goalkeeping from Caoimhe Buckley also held them at bay.

Inniscarra started well with their inside line troubling the Newcestown defence with Ellen Crowley in particular showing huge pace as she fired over two early points to settle Scarra. Pumping long ball down the wing to Crowley they caused a lot of bother for the Newcestown rearguard, who struggled to hold their lines.

Crowley converted a free before Meabh O'Donovan had Newcestown on the scoreboard with a long-range strike.

Inniscarra maintained the upper hand and they stretched their lead with a goal after 13 minutes, Eimear O'Reilly offloading to Crowley to finish to the net. With Erin Looney converting a free they were six points clear.

Newcestown re-jigged their defence and cut off the supply to the Scarra inside line to gain a grip with Aishling O'Donovan and Siobhan Kelleher working hard. Around midfield Claire Kingston drove Newcestown forward but up front they failed to find their range despite winning a lot of possession. At the break, they trailed by six having held Inniscarra scoreless for the closing 10 minutes.

Twice the sides swapped points and as the tempo of the game rose Newcestown were growing in confidence. A second yellow for Aishling O'Donovan was a major blow with 20 minutes left to play.

Now with a lot of space and an extra player, Inniscarra began to pick off scores, Rebecca Murphy, Aileen Sheehan and Adele Lotty all to the fore as they pushed for the finishing line.

All credit to Newcestown, they plugged away with Maeve Lynch and Meabh O'Donovan on target. A tally of just three points from play was never going to be enough.

Scorers for Inniscarra: E Crowley 1-5 (0-1 f), E Looney (0-1 f), R Murphy, A Sheehan, A Lotty 0-2 each.

Newcestown: M Lynch 0-4 f, M O'Donovan, 0-2, M Kenneally 0-1.

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; G O'Leary, C Ring, A O'Leary; I Golden, E Looney, B Holland; K O'Mahony, S O'Callaghan; E O'Reilly, A Sheehan, C Looney; E Crowley, R Quigley, R Murphy.

Subs: L Desmond for K O'Mahony (h-t), A Lotty for R Quigley (45), A Power for S O'Callaghan (45).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; E Dineen, A O'Sullivan, S Kelleher; A Wilson, A O'Donovan, R Hallahan; E Tarrant, C Kingston; L Jennings, M Lynch, M Kenneally; A O'Sullivan, M O'Donovan, A Sheehan.

Sub: O Barrett for L Jennings (45).

Referee: Cathal Egan.