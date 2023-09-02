Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating lead Courceys to impressive win over Enniskeane

Courcey Rovers 4-20 Enniskeane 0-9

A COMFORTABLE win for Courcey Rovers against Enniskeane in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship tie in Kilbrittain on Saturday.

Inspired by the midfield play of Saoirse McCarthy Rovers took their first points of the championship after an opening-round defeat to Sarsfields. Considering Rovers were without six key players from last year; Christine O’Neill, Jacinta Crowley, Elaine and Emer O’Reilly, Lorraine Collins and Linda Collins, even their opening loss was a creditable performance.

Youngsters such as Lisa Nield, Roisín Gallagher and Ciara O’Donoghue are earning their stripes and the win and getting to the pace of the game will develop them further. Enniskeane too have their share of changes from last year with Danielle Carroll, Tara Sheehan, Laura Mannix and Emer O’Brien big losses.

The mid-morning game belonged to Courcey Rovers.

It was three points to one before Daire O’Brien got Enniskeane off the mark on seven minutes. By then Fiona Keating, McCarthy (f) and Ann Marie Collins had set the Rovers train in motion. Slick play between the intercounty stars was too much for Enniskeane to deal with. With Alanna Corcoran doing well at corner-back, Aisling O’Reilly and Ashling Moloney in particular dominating, Enniskeane were finding it hard to penetrate.

Courcey Rovers players Sinéad O'Reilly and Alanna Corcoran looking to block this shot by Grace Nyhan, Enniskeane. Picture: Dan Linehan

By the 10h minute the score stood at 0-5 to 0-2 and 2-4 in the next 13 minutes put the game beyond doubt. A delivery by Lisa Nield was fumbled inside and Ciara O’Donoghue was subsequently pulled down in the square. Saoirse McCarthy converted the penalty to the net.

McCarthy hit the next four, two from play, as Rovers ran riot. A high ball in by Fiona Keating fell to Grainne Hannon who finished for Rovers’ second goal, and it was an uncomfortable spell for their local rivals. Orla Cronin did hit two from placed balls before McCarthy again left it 2-10 to 0-4 at halftime.

Three wides inside the opening three minutes of the second half didn’t do Enniskeane any favours. And matters got a whole lot worse on 35 when Saoirse McCarthy’s jersey was pulled as she tore towards goal. Emma O’Driscoll received a booking and despite the free being outside the parallelogram McCarthy’s strike skidded along the wet grass and into the net.

With Roisin Gallagher, O’Reilly, Moloney, continuing to dominate Enniskeane couldn’t make anything major count. Danielle O’Neill, Louise Duggan, Molly Hillard, Cronin, and Daire O’Brien in particular tried hard. The latter hit two good points on in the spce of three minutes, but Courceys took off again.

Keating (2), McCarthy (f), before Sinead Hurley and another from O’Brien left it 3-14 to 0-8 on 49 minutes. Keating's third point which started with goalkeeper Sinead O’Reilly and took three moves characterised Courceys' superiority. From there it was all Rovers again. McCarthy (f), before Ann Marie Collins netted to make it four goals. Rovers had further goal chances but hit wide or took their points.

McCarthy, Hayes, Keating again before Orla Coughlan got one for Enniskeane. It was a long hour for Enniskeane, a game that went seven minutes into additional time due to an injury. For Courcey’s they’ll be very happy with their work.

Their next outing is next Saturday against Aghabullogue, a game they’ll be hot favourites for and at this stage are sure to finish second in their group and reach the quarter-finals.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: S McCarthy 2-11 (1-5 f, 1-0 pen,), F Keating 0-6, G Hannon, AM Collins 1-1 each, C Hayes 0-1.

Enniskeane: D O’Brien 0-4 (0-2 f), O Cronin 0-2 (0-1 45, 0-1 f), M Hillary, S Hurley, O Coughlan 0-1 each.

COURCEY ROVERS: S O’Reilly; E O’Donovan, A Corcoran, G O’Reilly; A O’Reilly, A Moloney, R Gallagher; E Moloney, E Maguire; S McCarthy, G Hannon, F Keating; L Nield, A M Collins, C O’Donoghue.

Subs: O Twomey for E O’Donovan (51), C Hayes for C O’Donoghue (52), I Lordan for R Gallagher (53).

ENNISKEANE: S Curtin; D O’Neill, E O’Driscoll, C Nyhan; S Fleming, D O’Brien, L Duggan; A O’Driscoll, O Cronin; S Hurley, O Coughlan, M Hillard; L Corcoran, G Nyhan, R Dineen.

Subs: C Duggan for A O’Driscoll (53), A O’Driscoll for Duggan (inj 62).

Referee: Michael Walsh (Barryroe).