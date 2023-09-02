Cork GAA: Rebel Óg staging U15 football finals in the Mardyke

After a successful week of U15 hurling championship action it switches to football next week.

It starts on Monday with the U15 Premier 1 final between Na Piarsaigh and Ballincollig at 8pm at the Mardyke.

Before that, at 6.30pm, is the Premier 2 final which sees Nemo Rangers take on Bishopstown.

While in a lot of people’s eyes, they might be better known for hurling this is a talented Na Piarsaigh football team who enjoyed wins over Éire Óg, St Nicholas and Glanmire in the group stages before they faced Douglas in the semi-final.

Full-forward Luke Hurley was simply outstanding in that clash with Douglas and his display was one of the key elements to ensuring they advanced to the final. Ryan Cronin, Jack Cahalane and Nathan Coffey were others to impress on the night.

Ballincollig had a few close tussles in their group stages, including a draw with Douglas and a win over Macroom before they advanced to take on Glanmire in the semi-final.

A tough draw for the Village as they were taking on the Feile champions and a side that was fancied for overall honours. But two goals from Oisin Ryan, along with a green flag from Brian Cronin, ensured they came out on top to reach the decider.

In the Premier 2 semi finals Bishopstown got the better of Killeagh and Nemo Rangers were victorious against Bandon.

Tuesday night will see the Premier 1 and Premier 2 Challenge Cup finals take place, with both games also at the Mardyke.

The Premier 1 decider, at 8pm, sees Éire Óg take on Carrigaline at 8pm. Before that Valley Rovers face Erin’s Own in the Premier 2 final at 6.30pm.

Before those games, the Division 4 and 5 finals take place on Saturday at the Mardyke, Ballincollig v Glanmire in the Division 4 final at 11am, followed by the Division 5 decider between Bishopstown and Youghal.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, September 2

U15 Division 4 Football Championship final: Glanmire v Ballincollig, 11am, Mardyke.

U15 Division 5 Football Championship final: Bishopstown v Youghal, 12.30pm, Mardyke.

Premier 2 minor football league final: Donoughmore v Glanmire, 1pm, Blarney.

MONDAY, September 4

U15 Premier 1 FC final: Na Piarsaigh v Ballincollig, Mardyke, 8pm.

U15 Premier 2 FC final: Nemo Rangers v Bishopstown, Mardyke, 6.30pm.

TUESDAY, September 5

U15 Premier 1 Challenge Cup final: Éire Óg v Carrigaline, Mardyke, 8pm.

U15 Premier 2 Challenge Cup final: Valley Rovers v Erin’s Own, Mardyke, 6.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, September 6

Premier 1 MFC semi-finals: Douglas v Valley Rovers, 6.30pm; St Finbarr’s v Mallow, 8pm, both at the Mardyke.

FRIDAY, September 8

Premier 2 MFC semi-finals: Glanmire v Éire Óg, 6.30pm; Bandon v Donoughmore, 8pm, both at the Mardyke.