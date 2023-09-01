Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 21:48

Glen Rovers through in Premier Junior Hurling as Argideen miss out on scoring difference

Erin's Own and Glen Rovers secured the last two quarter-final berths after a late Conor Dorris point
Glen Rovers' Shane Busteed controls the sliothar ahead of Argideen Rangers' Andrew Guinevan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

John Coughlan

Argideen Rangers 0-17 Glen Rovers 2-10 

ARGIDEEN Rangers produced a stunning performance that toppled Glen Rovers in a thrilling Co-Op Superstores Premier Junior Hurling Championship clash at Ballincollig on Friday.

Despite the win, the West Cork side exited the championship with the averages showing Glen Rovers +5, Erin's Own +5 and Argideen +4 with the Blackpool outfit setting up a quarter-final against Kilbrittain.

Glen Rovers were getting pushed around a little in the physicality stakes but a superb Lee Quilligan point edged them ahead in the 14th minute.

Placed balls were the order of the evening from O’Callaghan up to a superb Sean Maxwell point from play in the 15th minute.

The Timoleague side certainly looked up for battle and when O’Callaghan struck his fourth point with eight minutes remaining to the interval the Glen looked under pressure.

Suddenly the Glen responded and five consecutive points brought them back in the game before Argideen responded to level the game for the fourth time.

Argideen Rangers' Philip Flynn clears the sliotar from Danny Murphy of Glen Rovers. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In added time some dreadful Argideen defending allowed Shane Busteed to guide the ball to the empty net as the Glen went in at the break commanding a 1-7 to 0-7 lead.

It was all Argideen on the restart as they blitzed the Glen with some free-flowing hurling and how they missed converting a goal on three occasions in the opening three minutes beggars belief.

However, Argideen took control and seven consecutive points surged them into a four-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Credit to the Glen they refused to panic and a high ball into the square was broken down by substitute Owen O’Neill as Busteed pounced for his second goal.

A stunning Padraig Butler point in added looked to have booked Argideen a quarter-final slot but as it transpired Conor Dorris’ crucial point at the death ensured the Glen qualification from this difficult group.

Scorers for Argideen Rangers: J M O’Callaghan 0-8 f, F Butler 0-3, P Butler 0-3, S Maxwell, C Lehane, A O’Flynn (0-1 each_.

Glen Rovers: S Busteed 2-2, C Dorris 0-5 f, D Murphy 0-2 L Quilligan 0-1.

ARGIDEEN: J Sheehan; A Guinevan, G Crowley, B Fleming; C O’Donovan, M Lawton, C Lehane; D Holland, P Flynn; J M O’Callaghan, P Butler, S Maxwell; F Butler, J Murphy, L O’Leary.

Subs: B Foley for S Maxwell (h-t), D O’Donovan for L O’Leary (h-t), C Smith for P Butler (54).

GLEN: B Heffernan; G Marshall, B Murphy, E Varian; J Mulcahy, F O’Driscoll, C O’Sullivan; G Kennifick, D Coughlan; D Murphy, R Dunne, A Lordan; S Busteed, C Dorris, L Quilligan.

Subs: G Mulcahy for A Lordan (h-t), O O’Neill for G Kennifick (inj 35), R Long for D Coughlan (49), K Mulcahy-Coade for L Quilligan (52).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).

