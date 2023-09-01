Erin's Own strike late to move past Tracton into the Premier JHC knockout phase

Erin’s Own 1-19 Tracton 0-15

TOM Foley’s late, late score paved the way for Erin’s Own to join Glen Rovers in the knockout stages of the Co-Op Superstores Cork PJHC as they had seven points to spare over Tracton in Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night.

Foley’s point, that came after a Mark Collins goal that had doubled their advantage, put the cherry on the top of a well-deserved win for his side, but crucially it put them one point clear of Argideen Rangers on scoring difference. Such are the fine margins in this fabulous format.

The loss for last year’s defeated finalists, Tracton, means that they will now play St Finbarr’s in the relegation play-off while Erin’s Own will play Meelin in the quarter-finals.

Erin’s Own were the slightly sharper side in the opening quarter and yet they trailed by 0-6 to 0-4 at the end of it. Barry Óg Murphy (2), Colm Coakley and Alan Bowen all split the posts, but their side were left frustrated by the five wides the hit during in that time.

What exacerbated their frustration was that Tracton were flawless. Daniel Harrington had a fine point from play and ace free-taker, Ronan Walsh, was called upon and five times and five times he converted to give his side the initiative.

The second quarter began more promisingly for the Imokilly side when Cormac McDonnell swung over a classy score from the wing. Walsh responded with yet another free that Bowen answered immediately before his side’s profligacy returned as they hit three successive wides.

Darragh Kidney, Tracton, and James McMahon, Erin's Own, battle for the high ball. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Bowen then latched on to a ball that he broke himself before being dragged down as bore down on goal for a penalty. Tom Dillon travelled up to take it, but leathered his effort off the crossbar to leave Tracton off the hook. Bowen and Walsh then exchanged points before Coakley’s second point of the game made sure the sides went into the break level at 0-8 each.

Erin’s Own continued to create chances after the interval, but now they started to regularly convert them, doubling their tally in the third quarter. Bowen and Andrew O’Sullivan had two each while Shane Murphy, Barry Óg Murphy, Ger O’Mahony and James McMahon were also on target. David Byrne hit two of his own for Tracton while Walsh and Michael O’Sullivan had one each to leave them trailing by 0-16 to 0-12.

Four wasn’t enough for Erin’s Own, but they eventually got the scores they needed from Collins and Foley.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: A Bowen 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), B Óg Murphy, A O’Sullivan 0-3 each, M Collins 1-0, C Coakley 0-2, T Foley, C McDonnell, S Murphy, G O’Mahony, J McMahon 0-1 each.

Tracton: R Walsh 0-10 f, D Byrne 0-2, J Good, D Harrington, M O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

ERIN’S OWN: T Dillon; C O’Sullivan, P Fitzgerald, B Nolan; B Óg Murphy, I O’Mahony, C McDonnell; S Murphy, C Coakley; J McMahon (c), G O’Mahony, M Collins; J Kavanagh, A Bowen, A O’Sullivan.

Subs: T Foley for McMahon (52), C Dunphy for Coakley (57).

TRACTON: K Lyons; D Good, K Healy, C McGuinness; K Webb, R Sinclair, D Kidney; D Byrne, J Good (c); D O’Flaherty, G Webb, P O’Riordan; D Harrington, M O’Sullivan, R Walsh.

Subs: T McGuinness for C McGuinness (blood, 5 to 7, permanent 15), C Walsh for Sinclair (24), R Sinclair for Kidney (45), J Kingston for O’Flaherty (47), M Byrne for G Webb (55).

Referee: Niall Fahy (Brian Dillons).