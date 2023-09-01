Emma Murphy and Katie Walsh get Glen Rovers back on track by beating Fr O'Neills

Glen Rovers 4-15 Fr O’Neills 1-10

GLEN Rovers took their first points of the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship after a good win over Fr O’Neills in Castle Road on Friday evening.

The scoreline didn’t do justice to O’Neills, the Glen getting two goals in additional time but at the same time the Glen were always in control.

Two first-half goals by Katie Walsh gave them a seven-point half-time lead. With Leanne O’Sullivan, Aoife O’Rourke doing well in defence, Abbie and Emma Akinkuolie having strong performances, Abbie playing deep around the midfield, the Glen forwards got a good supply and with Emma Murphy putting her speed to good use she hit the opening two points of the game.

A free from the same player and a Katie Walsh point gave the Glen a four-point lead. But it was wiped out inside a minute at the quarter-way mark. Denise Luby’s save was hit home by Ciara O’Doherty and O’Neills won possession after the puckout and Clodagh Finn pointed.

But the goals were back and forth as Katie Walsh who was causing big problems at right corner forward retaliated for the Glen. A good cross ball by Abbie Akinkuolie and Walsh gathered, rounded and struck home She followed it up with her second on 28, showing some side-stepping wizardry.

The second half was more evenly matched before the Glen hit with those two late goals. Showing the same tenacity they did against Killeagh, O’Neills refused to give up the fight. Walsh and Murphy again hit some classy points, Emma Akinkuolie also getting in on the act as the Glen stretched their lead.

Fr O'Neill's players Emma Fitzpatrick and Kate O'Brien rise for a dropping sliotar against Glen Rovers. Picture: David Creedon

With Clodagh Finn hitting three, Kayla O’Riordan and Yvonne Murphy also pointing O’Neills pushed back. After O’Neills had hit their three on the trot Emma Akinkuolie got one for the Glen. The score stood at 2-14 to 1-10 and O’Neills needed a goal if they wanted to get something from the game.

They pressed but Leanne O’Sullivan was controlling matters in defence and the Glen were working equally as hard all over the pitch.

Referee John Horgan announced four minutes of additional time. Murphy went on a blistering run from midfield to rocket the net and Meaghan’s drive dipped into the net before the final whistle blew.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E Murphy 1-8 (0-2 f), K Walsh 2-4 (0-2 f), M Martin 1-0, E Akinkuolie 0-2, S Murphy 0-1.

Fr O’Neills: C Finn 0-7 (0- 3f), C O’Doherty 1-0, A Dalton, K O’Riordan, Y Murphy 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: D Luby; C Martin, L O’Sullivan, A O’Rourke; E O’Meara, L Callanan, A Lynch; S Murphy, A Wallace; M Martin, E Murphy, E Akinkuolie; A Akinkuolie, S Roche, K Walsh.

Subs: S K O’Meara for S Roche (48), S Roche for A Wallace (inj, 52).

FR O’NEILLS: A Hurley; M Steele; Y Murphy, M Millerick; R Steele, A Higgins, K A Leahy; L O’Keeffe, E Fitzpatrick; K O’Brien, A Dalton, K O’Riordan; C O’Doherty, C Finn, A Hurley.

Subs: K O’Dwyer for A Hurley (h-t), A Hurley for K A Leahy (53).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).