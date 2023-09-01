Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 20:31

Cork Premier JHC: Kilbrittain come good in second half to see off Ballygarvan

Quarter-final clash with Glen Rovers awaits West Cork side
Cork Premier JHC: Kilbrittain come good in second half to see off Ballygarvan

Paul Sexton and Seán Brady of Ballygarvan putting pressure on Kilbrittain's Philip Wall in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC game at Brinny. Picture: Denis Boyle

Denis Hurley

Kilbrittain 1-17

Ballygarvan 0-14

Kilbrittain finished with a flourish to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC at Brinny on Friday night.

Going into this clash, the terms were as clear and precise as could be wished for – both Kilbrittain and Ballygarvan had beaten Milford but lost to Barryroe, leaving this game as a quarter-final play-off. Kilbrittain had the extra security of greater scoring difference meaning that a draw would suffice and for stretches of the game it seemed that that might be called into play. While a six-point win may not have been an accurate overall reflection, the outcome was a fair one.

Trailing by 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, the Carbery side got on top early in the second half. Conor Ustianowski (two), Seán Sexton and free-taker Mark Hickey were all on target as they had four of the opening five points to move 0-12 to 0-10 ahead, their biggest lead of the game up to then.

While Ballygarvan did reply with points from Ray O’Halloran and Michael Cussen to level, in general the south-east men had become afflicted by the poor shooting that had cost Kilbrittain in the first half. On top at midfield and with a defence giving little away, Kilbrittain pushed on.

The symmetry of a scoreboard showing 0-12 each with 12 minutes left was broken by the Kilbrittain number 12 Josh O’Donovan and Hickey tacked on a pair of frees – it was the first time there had been a three-point lead since Ballygargvan forged 0-5 to 0-2 in front early on.

Dylan O’Connor, one of Ballygarvan’s brightest sparks, cut the deficit to two but they couldn’t come closer.

Philip Wall forced a great turnover to create a point for himself and then linked with influential sub Conor Moloney to set up Ustianowski for the clinching goal. Both Wall and Ballygarvan’s Paddy Ryan were booked in the wake of that, with the defender already having a yellow card to his name.

When the action eventually resumed deep in injury time, Wall claimed a Moloney sideline cut to leave seven in it. As Ballygarvan sought a miracle at the other end, Kilbrittain goalkeeper Aaron Holland denied Michael O’Mahony and a point from Piaras O’Halloran at the death was scant consolation.

Kilbrittain move on to a quarter-final against Glen Rover and they will look to tighten up on the loose play that saw them play second fiddle for much of the opening half. By and large, it was a free-taking contest between Michael Cussen and Mark Hickey, though Ballygarvan looked likeliest to find a goal, O’Mahony and Piaras O’Halloran both crowded out at crucial moments.

Points from O’Connor and O’Halloran had them 0-9 to 0-7 in front as half-time approached but Hickey left it a one-point game at the interval and Kilbrittain drove on in the second half.

Scorers for Kilbrittain: M Hickey 0-9f, C Ustianowski 1-2, P Wall, J O’Donovan 0-2 each, M Sexton, S Sexton 0-1 each.

Ballygarvan: M Cussen 0-6f, P O’Halloran, D O’Connor 0-2 each, R O’Halloran, P Sheehan, M Kennefick, M O’Mahony 0-1 each.

KILBRITTAIN: A Holland; N O’Donovan, R Cashman, J Hurley; C Sheehan, T Sheehan, M Sexton; S Sexton, J O’Donovan: B Butler, D Harrington, T Harrington; M Hickey, C Ustianowski, P Wall.

Subs: C Moloney for Butler (45), S Shorten for D Harrington (48), R Crowley for Hickey (60).

BALLYGARVAN: D Mackey; S Brady, R O’Leary, P Ryan; D O’Sullivan, P Sexton, S Fenton; C McIntyre, D O’Connor; P Sheehan, M Cussen, R O’Halloran; M O’Mahony, P O’Halloran, M Kennefick.

Subs: G White for Kennefick (43), N Dowd for Sheehan (52).

Referee: I McCarthy (Bandon).

More in this section

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League - Bramall Lane The Longshot: Haaland has his eyes on the same goal
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Douglas fail in appeal against hurling league relegation
The Echo Sport Podcast: Ranking the top three clubs in every grade of Cork hurling The Echo Sport Podcast: Updated Cork club hurling power rankings
Cork GAA
<p>New Cork U20 manager Ray O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more