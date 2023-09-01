Cork Premier JHC: Kilbrittain come good in second half to see off Ballygarvan

Kilbrittain 1-17

Ballygarvan 0-14

Kilbrittain finished with a flourish to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC at Brinny on Friday night.

Going into this clash, the terms were as clear and precise as could be wished for – both Kilbrittain and Ballygarvan had beaten Milford but lost to Barryroe, leaving this game as a quarter-final play-off. Kilbrittain had the extra security of greater scoring difference meaning that a draw would suffice and for stretches of the game it seemed that that might be called into play. While a six-point win may not have been an accurate overall reflection, the outcome was a fair one.

Trailing by 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, the Carbery side got on top early in the second half. Conor Ustianowski (two), Seán Sexton and free-taker Mark Hickey were all on target as they had four of the opening five points to move 0-12 to 0-10 ahead, their biggest lead of the game up to then.

While Ballygarvan did reply with points from Ray O’Halloran and Michael Cussen to level, in general the south-east men had become afflicted by the poor shooting that had cost Kilbrittain in the first half. On top at midfield and with a defence giving little away, Kilbrittain pushed on.

The symmetry of a scoreboard showing 0-12 each with 12 minutes left was broken by the Kilbrittain number 12 Josh O’Donovan and Hickey tacked on a pair of frees – it was the first time there had been a three-point lead since Ballygargvan forged 0-5 to 0-2 in front early on.

Dylan O’Connor, one of Ballygarvan’s brightest sparks, cut the deficit to two but they couldn’t come closer.

Philip Wall forced a great turnover to create a point for himself and then linked with influential sub Conor Moloney to set up Ustianowski for the clinching goal. Both Wall and Ballygarvan’s Paddy Ryan were booked in the wake of that, with the defender already having a yellow card to his name.

When the action eventually resumed deep in injury time, Wall claimed a Moloney sideline cut to leave seven in it. As Ballygarvan sought a miracle at the other end, Kilbrittain goalkeeper Aaron Holland denied Michael O’Mahony and a point from Piaras O’Halloran at the death was scant consolation.

Kilbrittain move on to a quarter-final against Glen Rover and they will look to tighten up on the loose play that saw them play second fiddle for much of the opening half. By and large, it was a free-taking contest between Michael Cussen and Mark Hickey, though Ballygarvan looked likeliest to find a goal, O’Mahony and Piaras O’Halloran both crowded out at crucial moments.

Points from O’Connor and O’Halloran had them 0-9 to 0-7 in front as half-time approached but Hickey left it a one-point game at the interval and Kilbrittain drove on in the second half.

Scorers for Kilbrittain: M Hickey 0-9f, C Ustianowski 1-2, P Wall, J O’Donovan 0-2 each, M Sexton, S Sexton 0-1 each.

Ballygarvan: M Cussen 0-6f, P O’Halloran, D O’Connor 0-2 each, R O’Halloran, P Sheehan, M Kennefick, M O’Mahony 0-1 each.

KILBRITTAIN: A Holland; N O’Donovan, R Cashman, J Hurley; C Sheehan, T Sheehan, M Sexton; S Sexton, J O’Donovan: B Butler, D Harrington, T Harrington; M Hickey, C Ustianowski, P Wall.

Subs: C Moloney for Butler (45), S Shorten for D Harrington (48), R Crowley for Hickey (60).

BALLYGARVAN: D Mackey; S Brady, R O’Leary, P Ryan; D O’Sullivan, P Sexton, S Fenton; C McIntyre, D O’Connor; P Sheehan, M Cussen, R O’Halloran; M O’Mahony, P O’Halloran, M Kennefick.

Subs: G White for Kennefick (43), N Dowd for Sheehan (52).

Referee: I McCarthy (Bandon).