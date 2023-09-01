Linda Mellerick on camogie: Crunch time for Cork clubs

IT’S round two and three of the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship over the next week.

Glen Rovers and Fr O’Neill’s start proceedings tonight in Castle Road; both sides are desperate for a win after the Glen lost their opening round to St Finbarr’s and Fr O’Neill’s had defeats to St Catherine’s and Killeagh.

While O’Neill’s endured a heavy opening loss, they put in a strong performance against Killeagh, their neighbours only putting daylight between them in the last 10 minutes. It was always going to be a hard ask for the Glen against one of the championship favourites as they introduced some young players in place of the likes of experienced Lydia Cunningham.

The Glen should have enough to see them through here though.

Cloughduv were too strong on Thursday night for newcomers Aghabullogue after a 10-point victory over Enniskeane. Aghabullogue couldn’t have asked for a harder opening round than they got against Sarsfield’s and couldn't make an impact here.

Enniskeane's Orla Cronin tries to get past Cloughduv's Laura Buttimer, during their SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship clash at Castle Road. Picture: David Keane.

Courcey Rovers will be favourites to overcome Enniskeane, the latter not finding their scoring boots at all against Cloughduv, while there was no shame for Rovers losing by five points to another championship favourite Sars. With Aisling O’Reilly, Ashling Moloney, Saoirse McCarthy, and Fiona Keating you’d expect to have too much power for Enniskeane.

Newcestown, who lost out to Éire Óg, face Inniscarra who are in transition but will still be expected to come out on top here which will give them two wins from two. Both sides and Éire Óg/Ballygarvan will battle to emerge from group C. Aileen Sheehan remains one of Inniscarra’s key players alongside the experienced Looney sisters, Rebecca Quigley, and Aoife Kavanagh.

Monday sees the clash of Killeagh and St Catherine’s. Killeagh were always in control against Fr O’Neills but at the same time found it hard to shake off their tenacious challenge. Laura Treacy, Chloe Sigerson, and Hannah Looney had big games.

I thought St Catherine’s would do better against St Finbarr’s. But on the day the Barrs were in top form and Catherine’s struggled around the middle and half-forward lines. Finola Nevile once again gave a trojan hour.

Éire Óg go against a Ballygarvan side that suffered a 12-point defeat to Inniscarra and will be favourites here too next Wednesday.

SE SENIOR CAMOGIECHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

FRIDAY: Glen Rovers v Fr O’Neill’s, Castle Road, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY: Courcey Rovers v Enniskeane, Kilbrittain, 12pm; Newcestown v Inniscarra, Coachford, 6pm.

MONDAY: Killeagh v St Catherine’s, Aghada, 6.45pm.

WEDNESDAY: Ballygarvan v Éire Óg, Cloughduv, 6.45pm.