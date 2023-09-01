Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 13:38

Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

O'Mahony was minor bainisteoir this season while O'Brien occupied the role for two years before that
Cork U20 football: Ray O'Mahony to take over as manager with Michael O'Brien as coach

New Cork U20 manager Ray O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Eamonn Murphy

CORK GAA have turned to the last two minor managers to step up to replace Bobbie O'Dwyer at U20 football level.

Ray O'Mahony will be ratified as manager and Michael O'Brien as coach at next Tuesday's Cork County Board meeting.

Both are highly regarded for their work with development squads and at minor level in recent seasons.

A statement issued by the board explained: "Cork GAA will propose the appointment of Ray O'Mahony (Éire Óg) as Cork U20 Football manager for a two-year term at Tuesday's County Committee meeting.

"He will be joined by Michael O'Brien (Ballincollig) as coach, with additional selectors to be announced in the near future.

"Both Ray and Michael have previously served as mentors in the County Development Squads and as Cork Minor Football Managers in 2023 and 2021/2022, respectively.

Michael O'Brien. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Michael O'Brien. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Chairperson Marc Sheehan, welcomed the appointment, stating, "Ray and Michael bring a wealth of experience from their time with our underage teams, as we hope to build on the good work done at Minor level over recent times."

"Cork GAA Secretary/CEO, Kevin O'Donovan said "The appointment of this group is a further indication of our desire to provide a pathway for mentors through the system, while ensuring a continuous flow of competent players to our senior panel."

