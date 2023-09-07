IAFC and Premier JFC previews for the final round of group-stage games

WHILE Dromtarriffe are safe in the knowledge that they will be in the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Hospital IAFC, the remaining teams in the championship have everything to play for, either to secure a knockout spot or avoid a relegation play-off in the final group-stage games this weekend.

All matches in this grade take place on Saturday at 2pm.

Dromtarriffe secured two very impressive wins to qualify. A 3-14 to 3-10 win over a fancied Glanmire side first day out and then a 1-13 to 0-15 success over St Vincent's.

The Duhallow side can head into Saturday’s outing against Glanworth in Mallow with the shackles off to a certain degree. Conor O’Callaghan, Jack Murphy and Brian O’Keeffe are performing well for Dromtarriffe. Glanworth have lost their opening two matches and desperately need the points. Glanworth’s experienced leader David Pyne is still their go to man.

The other game in the group is a straight shootout to decide who joins Dromtarriffe. St Vincent’s face Glanmire in Mayfield. A draw would do St Vincent’s due to a better scoring difference. Both clubs have had a difficult few years and progression to the knockout stages for either side would be seen as a big step forward.

In Group B, Aghabullogue might not be mathematically qualified but in theory they are all but there. The Mid-Cork side have two wins from two games heading into the match with Gabriel Rangers in Dunmanway, with Rangers having to better Adrigole’s result to progress. Both clubs are on two points with Glenville bottom with no points ahead of facing Adrigole in Carrigadrohid and are in desperate need to pick up their first points of the season to avoid a relegation play-off final.

Kilshannig's Conor McMahon is tackled by Aghabullogue's Billy Casey and Paul Ring during the 2022 IAFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Group C should be straightforward but it doesn’t always work out like that. Mitchelstown are joint-top with Boherbue on three points with the Town facing a Balinora side in Rathcormac who are pointless. Cathail O’Mahony played 50 minutes in the win over Kildorrery last day out which was a huge plus for Mitchelstown.

Boherbue will be fancied to overcome a Kildorrery side in Buttevant who are on two points. Gerry O'Sullivan is Boherbue's dangerman.

GROUP A

Dromtarriffe v Glanworth, Mallow; St Vincent’s v Glanmire, Mayfield.

GROUP B

Aghabullogue v Gabriel Rangers, Dunmanway; Adrigole v Glenville, Carrigadrohid.

GROUP C

Mitchelstown v Ballinora, Rathcormac; Boherbue v Kildorrery, Buttevant.

The new Premier JFC has been a big success and the final weekend of the group-stages promises to be an enthralling affair.

All fixtures in this grade throw-in at 6.30pm tomorrow.

Group A is so tight, Urhan have three points ahead of facing St Nick’s in Dunmanway, who are joint-second with Ballydesmond on two points and also scoring difference is identical at -1. Urhan will be looking to the likes of Conor O’Sullivan, Alan Elphick and Ciarán O’Sullivan to pick up the necessary points to progress but it won’t be easy against a St Nick’s team under the guidance of the experienced Mick Evans.

Ballydesmond know a win over Cullen in Kiskeam will send them through with the Duhallow side led on by Donncha O’Connor, who at 42 years young, seems like he’s getting better and better. Despite Cullen stuck on one point, they will progress if they manage to get a victory and Urhan beat St Nick’s. Luke Murphy has been in great form for Duhallow and will be looking to spur Cullen to victory in this one.

Donncha O'Connor in action for Duhallow this season. O'Connor will be crucial for his club Ballydesmond tomorrow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Group B is also up for grabs. Despite St Finbarr’s second-team on four points, they still need something against a Buttevant side who are joint-second on two points with Cobh. That game is in Glantane. St Michael’s reserves are bottom and pointless but can still go through if they win against Cobh in Caherlag by a certain amount and the other game goes in their favour.

In Group C, championship favourites Kilmurry are on four points and are pretty much through given their healthy scoring difference. Joe McGinn and Liam Wall have been regular scorers for the Muskerry side who take on St James this weekend in Ahiohill, with the West Cork side joint-second with Millstreet on two points, with St James having a better scoring difference by a point. Kinsale have work to do against Millstreet in Cloughduv to avoid a relegation play-off final.

GROUP A

Urhan v St Nick’s, Dunmanway; Ballydesmond v Cullen, Kiskeam.

GROUP B

St Finbarr’s v Buttevant, Glantane; Cobh v St Michael’s, Caherlag.

GROUP C

Kilmurry v St James, Ahiohill; Millstreet v Kinsale, Cloughduv.