Sars minor hurlers save their season with two late Barry O'Flynn goals to beat Ballincollig

Collig were heading through until the late drama which means Rebel Óg will draw one club out as group winners while the other two play off
Cillian Power, Ballincollig, challenges Jack Huggins, Sarsfields, in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John Coughlan

Ballincollig 0-20 Sarsfields 2-15

A BRACE of Barry O’Flynn goals in the dying minutes edged Sarsfields to win by the minimum in this thrilling Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship.

Ballincollig will be wondering how they lost a game they dominated for long periods but in truth credit to Sars, they dug deep when defeat stared them in the face on a few occasions.

By virtue of this win Sars, Ballincollig and Midleton all finish with two wins and now one team will come out of the hat to qualify with the other two having a playoff for the second berth.

Jack Murray, Ballincollig, races onto the sliotar from Josh McMahon, Sarsfields. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The opening exchanges were fast and furious but it was the home side that took the early lead with a brace of points from the outstanding Eoin Dwyer.

The biggest problem that Sars encountered for the entire half was their inability to win any breaking or dirty ball as Ballincollig won the majority of possession. Dave O’Leary was on hand to add Ballincollig’s third point with a stunning strike in the ninth minute and with Dwyer dominating the half-back line Sars found it difficult to score.

The Sars drought ended in the 12th minute following a Callum Austin point from a placed ball and the same player was on hand two minutes later with a second white flag. The Riverstown outfit were getting punished for silly fouls and with Theo Morgan executing the resultant frees with precision Ballincollig looked in total command.

After going 12 minutes without a score a nice run and finish from Darragh O’Donovan reduced the deficit to four points with five minutes remaining.

Ballincollig commanded a six points interval lead, 0-11 to 0-5, and in the first second-half possession, they extended it further following Morgan’s eighth point.

When Morgan registered another white flag with 12 minutes remaining it increased Ballincollig’s lead to seven with Sars in need of inspiration from somewhere.

To be fair they got it and with Josh McMahon and Jack Huggins marshalling the half-back line superbly they added five points without reply.

Whoever wrote the script of the final and added minutes wasn’t a Ballincollig supporter as on the two occasions they looked to have the game in the bag but were silenced by two stunning goals from Cork minor O’Flynn, whose brilliance ensured Sars remain in the championship.

A minute's silence was observed before the game for the former Ballincollig member Jack Noonan who sadly passed away on Monday in London.

Scorers for Ballincollig: T Morgan 0-13 (0-10 f, 0-1 65), E Dwyer 0-3, D O’Leary, J Murray, G Howard, C Ahern 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: C Austin 0-9 (0-8 f), B O’Flynn 2-2, D O’Donovan, D McCarthy, S Bracken, Z Hurley 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: D O’Connell; C Summers, D Lee, S Delaney; E Dwyer, B O’Connell, K O’Leary; D O’Leary, C O’Connor; SR O’Sullivan, G Howard, J Murray; C Power, T Morgan, D Miskella.

Subs: P McCarthy for SR O’Sullivan (h-t), C Ahern for C Power (43).

SARSFIELDS: J Austin; P O’Brien, R Barry, B Galvin; J McMahon, J Huggins, R Higgins; C Quirke, S Bracken; J Tierney; R McCarthy, H Cogan; D O’Donovan, F O’Connor, B O’Flynn.

Subs: D O’Flynn for F O’Connor (46), Z Herlihy for J Tierney (46).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).

#Hurling #Rebel Óg #Cork GAA
