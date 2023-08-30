Rory Maguire on his Cork breakthrough and club campaign with Castlehaven

CASTLEHAVEN'S Rory Maguire is the latest winner of the 96FM/C103 Rochestown Park Hotel GAA award.

Maguire made a hugely positive contribution to Cork's football season as they posted some excellent wins before falling to Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final. As summer turns to autumn, the Castlehaven man is now firmly focused on club events and with his side meeting fellow table toppers Clonakilty in their concluding group A fixture.

Rory accepted the award on behalf of his team as he modestly deflected attention away from his own individual performance which was one of the real plus points on John Cleary's developing team. At the recent presentation ceremony, the star defender took some time to reflect on Cork's journey through the inter-county season.

"Yes, we had a few setbacks but overall we knew that we were always capable of improving. Although there is a lot to be done yet, it has been a good few months upsetting a few division 1 teams and showing what Cork can do on the big stage. We were waiting in the wings for a long time after the Clare game.

"After taking a week off following the defeat, the group games really re-focused us and we trained very hard," explained Maguire, who has cemented his place in the Rebels' 15, despite having never played minor or U20 with the county.

"Beating Louth took a bit of pressure off and allowed us to express ourselves a bit more. We probably could have beaten Kerry in the next game but things did not go our way. The match in LImerick against Mayo was huge, all the guys put in a massive shift as we really dug in when six points down.

"It's a trait of the squad that we never give up. Resilience was key that day.

A lot of fellas in the group have seen ups and downs in their careers but keep going back to the well again.

"They all got their heads up in that situation, after conceding what was a sucker punch of a goal. Colm O'Callaghan then winning the penalty and the strength of the bench were key."

The home match against Roscommon was next up at Paárc Uí Chaoimh and produced another rousing display.

"I think we all agree there was a serious atmosphere that day. It was great to see such a big crowd with all the kids wearing the Cork jersey. and thankfully we delivered the right result."

Despite scoring a fine goal in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Derry, Rory does not want to recall the day with any great joy.

"Quite simply things did not just happen for us. Our shot selection and conversion wasn't there although we were still in the game for about 60 minutes until they pushed on again. Far from a classic game!

"I think week-in, week-out caught up with us but we would have to be positive about the season overall. A few things had to be proven, including beating a few Division 1 teams, which Cork hadn't done for a while.

"At this stage, I'm very much looking forward to next year, getting everybody fit and a few more fellows involved. We want to be competing at the highest level, there is a savage hunger and determination in the squad that we will be there or thereabouts."

Rory Maguire picked up his award at the Rochestown Park Hotel for the Cork 96FM/C103 GAA scheme from Finbarr McCarthy. Picture: Tony O'Connell

Now a few weeks have passed and the transition has taken place from the red jersey to the blue and white hoops and the pursuit of county honours with Castlehaven.

One season finishes and then you are straight back into another season, it can be tough going.

"Obviously playing one code for me is a help, after a game on the club scene, you can re-access, look back properly and then train hard again in advance of the next challenge. Just very much taking it game by game as we now look forward to the Clon game."

So, winner number seven has been crowned in year 20 of the award scheme and with the spotlight on the club scene for the autumn and winter months, there should be plenty of candidates to complete an All-Star line-up for 2023.