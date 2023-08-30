Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 15:35

Douglas native Chelsea Noonan starts dream soccer job Down Under

Noonan left her role with the FAI in Kerry to take up a position in the A League
Douglas native Chelsea Noonan starts dream soccer job Down Under

Cork coach Chelsea Noonan making a point at a training session

Barbara O'Connell

SHE couldn't have asked for a better time to land her dream job.

Douglas girl Chelsea Noonan has just started a new role as assistant coach with Australian club Western United, with the country still on a high after hosting the Women's World Cup.

"The buzz around the country is still great especially with the host nation reaching the semi-final. It's the perfect time for me to be involved in football here as I envisage massive increases in funding over the next few years off the back of the tournament.

"There are some players that took part in the World Cup from other countries that are now looking to come and play within the A League this season, which is fantastic!"

Noonan left her role as FAI Development Officer in Kerry, a job she loved. However, the opportunity to go abroad and to enjoy an affordable lifestyle was too good to turn down.

"I reached out to Mark Torcaso, head coach of Western United FC on LinkedIn a few months back as we had some mutual connections and I was exploring the idea of relocating to Australia at the time. After a few Zoom calls he offered me the position of assistant coach combined with some analysis work with the first team at the club. 

"It's super exciting to get going, we are starting pre-season next week with the season kicking off on October 14 away to Perth Glory. Mark just got the Philippines WNT job also so he’ll be away a good bit giving me more opportunities to lead the team which I'm looking forward to.

"The decision to move to Australia was probably one of the toughest decisions I've made to date. Growing up, travelling was always something I wanted to do, the 'right time' just never seemed to appear but earlier this year I decided that it was now or never. 

"Time is pushing on and I was afraid if I left it any longer, I'd end up getting a mortgage and I'd be in Ireland forevermore."

Chelsea Noonan (centre) giving final instructions to the Cork Women’s and Schoolgirls Soccer League U13 squad at the Gaynor Tournament.
Chelsea Noonan (centre) giving final instructions to the Cork Women’s and Schoolgirls Soccer League U13 squad at the Gaynor Tournament.

The majority of her friends are living abroad so now felt like the right time.

"My most recent role as Ireland U17 assistant coach consisted of six to 10 days at one time, five or six times a year with a few assessment days but this role is with a professional club, training five days a week plus a game at the weekend so it will be a lot more demanding. 

In addition, this will be my first time working with professional players so I'm looking forward to the challenge and testing myself as a coach.

"I'm sure my new position will develop me as a coach, working within a different environment and with players from all backgrounds and cultures will stand to me in the future. I'm very much a home bird so the fact that I'm in Australia seems bizarre to me, I still can't get my head around it at times."

WRENCH

Understandably, leaving her family was very tough.

"I think the hardest part is that it really is the other side of the world, and it's hard knowing that I won't see those close to me for a prolonged period of time. Especially the likes of my grandmother who I don't think will be getting on a flight over.

Western United are a club based in West Melbourne in the top tier A League; 2022 was their first season within the league and they impressively finished second within that, ahead of some well-established clubs like Melbourne City and Perth Glory. 

"This year, we will definitely be pursuing that championship and finish top of the league! At the minute, I'm flying the Irish flag solo at the club, but I'd love to have some company going forward.

"At the minute, I'm living not far from St Kilda, where every other Irish person lives. Although the league here is professional, there is still some way to go regarding coaches' salaries so most people would have secondary jobs. 

"I've just started a new role as a sales and marketing rep with HYPA Group and I'm enjoying that. 

With the season kicking off in a few weeks, I probably won't get home for a holiday until next summer but I plan on staying in Australia for a few years before moving home for good. 

"My parents and sister are coming over here for Christmas so that will be enjoyable, even if Christmas dinner is a BBQ on the beach. Looking forward to what lies ahead."

More in this section

The Echo Sport Podcast: Ranking the top three clubs in every grade of Cork hurling The Echo Sport Podcast: Updated Cork club hurling power rankings
Aston Villa v Everton FC - Premier League The Longshot: Jong shot puts pressure on our return
No change in scoring difference rules for this year's Cork championships  No change in scoring difference rules for this year's Cork championships 
Cork Soccer
<p>Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile</p>

Douglas fail in appeal against hurling league relegation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more