Douglas native Chelsea Noonan starts dream soccer job Down Under

SHE couldn't have asked for a better time to land her dream job.

Douglas girl Chelsea Noonan has just started a new role as assistant coach with Australian club Western United, with the country still on a high after hosting the Women's World Cup.

"The buzz around the country is still great especially with the host nation reaching the semi-final. It's the perfect time for me to be involved in football here as I envisage massive increases in funding over the next few years off the back of the tournament.

"There are some players that took part in the World Cup from other countries that are now looking to come and play within the A League this season, which is fantastic!"

Noonan left her role as FAI Development Officer in Kerry, a job she loved. However, the opportunity to go abroad and to enjoy an affordable lifestyle was too good to turn down.

"I reached out to Mark Torcaso, head coach of Western United FC on LinkedIn a few months back as we had some mutual connections and I was exploring the idea of relocating to Australia at the time. After a few Zoom calls he offered me the position of assistant coach combined with some analysis work with the first team at the club.

"It's super exciting to get going, we are starting pre-season next week with the season kicking off on October 14 away to Perth Glory. Mark just got the Philippines WNT job also so he’ll be away a good bit giving me more opportunities to lead the team which I'm looking forward to.

"The decision to move to Australia was probably one of the toughest decisions I've made to date. Growing up, travelling was always something I wanted to do, the 'right time' just never seemed to appear but earlier this year I decided that it was now or never.

"Time is pushing on and I was afraid if I left it any longer, I'd end up getting a mortgage and I'd be in Ireland forevermore."

Chelsea Noonan (centre) giving final instructions to the Cork Women’s and Schoolgirls Soccer League U13 squad at the Gaynor Tournament.

The majority of her friends are living abroad so now felt like the right time.

"My most recent role as Ireland U17 assistant coach consisted of six to 10 days at one time, five or six times a year with a few assessment days but this role is with a professional club, training five days a week plus a game at the weekend so it will be a lot more demanding.

In addition, this will be my first time working with professional players so I'm looking forward to the challenge and testing myself as a coach.

"I'm sure my new position will develop me as a coach, working within a different environment and with players from all backgrounds and cultures will stand to me in the future. I'm very much a home bird so the fact that I'm in Australia seems bizarre to me, I still can't get my head around it at times."

WRENCH

Understandably, leaving her family was very tough.

"I think the hardest part is that it really is the other side of the world, and it's hard knowing that I won't see those close to me for a prolonged period of time. Especially the likes of my grandmother who I don't think will be getting on a flight over.

Western United are a club based in West Melbourne in the top tier A League; 2022 was their first season within the league and they impressively finished second within that, ahead of some well-established clubs like Melbourne City and Perth Glory.

"This year, we will definitely be pursuing that championship and finish top of the league! At the minute, I'm flying the Irish flag solo at the club, but I'd love to have some company going forward.

"At the minute, I'm living not far from St Kilda, where every other Irish person lives. Although the league here is professional, there is still some way to go regarding coaches' salaries so most people would have secondary jobs.

"I've just started a new role as a sales and marketing rep with HYPA Group and I'm enjoying that.

With the season kicking off in a few weeks, I probably won't get home for a holiday until next summer but I plan on staying in Australia for a few years before moving home for good.

"My parents and sister are coming over here for Christmas so that will be enjoyable, even if Christmas dinner is a BBQ on the beach. Looking forward to what lies ahead."