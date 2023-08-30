Douglas native Cillian Fleming on what it's like to run for over 25 hours

CILLIAN FLEMING, the 29-year-old from Cork, got involved in running when he started secondary school at Douglas Community School in 2012.

However, he is now taking the Ultra Marathon scene by storm and after only 10 months of competing, won his first 50km race in Donegal recently and represented Ireland in Austria.

“I started running in school as they held a cross-country race every year for first years under coach Steven Macklin,” he explained.

During his time in secondary school, they won numerous All-Ireland team titles at junior, intermediate and senior levels, and with his club Togher AC.

“I always admired feats of endurance and the people who undertook them, so I googled ‘longest running race in Ireland’ and the KerryWay Ultra 200 km trail race around the Ring of Kerry, popped up, so I signed up for it immediately.

“With such a massive challenge ahead, I thought it would be wise to get myself a coach. I was put in touch with Donncha Long (Fitforlong) and we clicked straight away.

“We got to work and planned a big training block leading to the Cork City Marathon in June 2022 which was my first marathon, I was 93rd.

“We used this as a bit of a stepping stone and bounced on to a bigger training block for the summer in the lead-up to the KerryWay Ultra. I finished joint fourth in a time of 25 hours and 25 minutes and I was delighted with the result, as I was essentially clueless going into it.

Back in school, I competed at much shorter distances, but I found myself relishing the challenge of these longer races. The 25 hours flew past as if it was a long training run.

“There were highs and lows throughout, however, the overall feeling of accomplishment at the end outweighed everything.”

Cillian Fleming his mother Catherine, wife Jenny, brother Daragh, Gavan Hennigan, Diarmuid O’Shea and his father Paul after his race in Austria.

After the KerryWay Ultra, he was put in touch with Gavan Hennigan by his friend Chris Mintern, the Ironman Cork 2022 winner.

“Gavan was just getting started in coaching and after one phone conversation, we both felt we’d work well together. Gav started me into a big aerobic base-building training block, which involved a lot of long and slow low-HR running combined with heavyweight workouts focusing on compound exercises.

“At the end of this block, we did some V02 max and tempo work to increase my maximum output. I felt the benefits of Gav’s methods after only a few weeks.

“The first Ultra event we signed up for was the Maurice Mullins 80km in the Wicklow mountains. This was a qualifying race for the Irish team to represent Ireland at the World Trail and Mountain Championships taking place in Austria in June.”

ELITE

In the qualifying race, the top four were eligible if they ran the 80km in under seven hours and 15 minutes.

“Going into the race, we knew the best guys in the country would be present. In my own mind, I was going there to run hard and had no realistic expectations to qualify for the team as it was only my second ultra race.

“My coach had different thoughts and on the day I finished third in 7hrs 10mins and I was selected for the Irish team. I was elated, surpassing all my expectations.”

In Austria, the race was an 87km jaunt up the Alps with close to 7,000m of elevation.

“This type of race is very hard to train for in Ireland, as we don’t have anywhere near the right amount of elevation. I spent a lot of days on the Macgillycuddy Reeks and Carrauntoohil in the lead-up to the race. Austria was an unbelievable experience. I gained so much knowledge from my Irish teammates.

“Luckily we all clicked. Ordinarily, we’d be competing against each other so it was a good shift to view each other as team-mates.

“I was lucky to have my family, friends and coach come over to support which was fantastic. I finished 110th in the world in my third Ultra, which was very satisfying.”

Since coming home from Austria, I have raced once, which was the Bluestack Way 50k mountain ultra in Donegal at the beginning of August where I came first in a time of four hours and four minutes.

“The next big race on the horizon is my second participation in the KerryWay Ultra, on September 1. I’m looking forward to returning.”