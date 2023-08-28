Rebel Óg U15 hurling and football finals take centre stage

IT’S a busy week of games at U15 level for Rebel Óg sides, starting Monday night at the Mardyke.

Between then and next Saturday, there are eight U15 finals being played, with two minor league finals also to be decided.

Tonight sees the Premier 1 and 2 U15 hurling championship finals being played. The Glen face Carrigtwohill in the Premier 1 final at 8pm and before that at 6.30pm Kiltha Óg take on Carrigaline in the Premier 2 decider.

Representatives of the various clubs who are taking part in Rebel Óg U15 finals. Also included are Michael O'Mahony, centre, chairman of Rebel Óg; Martin O'Brien, assistant treasurer Rebel Óg and right, Eoghan O'Connor, treasurer Rebel Óg. Picture: Steven Lynch

For the Glen and Carrigtwohill, it’s a case of back to the future as they renew rivalries from the round-robin stages.

Both were in the same group with the Glen emerging in top spot, followed by Carrigtwohill.

In their group game, it was the northside club who came out on top, but they won’t be taking anything for granted against a quality opposition.

Carrigtwohill already have a trophy in the cabinet having won the Feile hurling earlier in the season and they will be determined to add a second.

In the semi-finals, the Glen faced Killeagh and Carrigtwohill took on near neighbours Sarsfields.

Both games were nip and tuck all through with the Glen, inspired by the likes of Michael Tadgh Brosnan, Evan McGuckin, Josh Brosnan, and Michael Forde, coming from behind to win by 3-16 to 3-12.

The other semi-final was every bit as close and as the game went into injury time it looked like Sars were going to reach the decider.

But Sam Ring had other ideas and his last-minute goal saw his side come out on top by 1-8 to 0-10 to break Sars hearts.

In the Premier 2 competition, Kiltha Óg were undefeated in the group stages, with wins over Erin’s Own, Blackrock and Aghada to emerge as group winners.

Blackrock and Erin’s Own finished level and had to playoff to see who would join Kiltha Óg in the semi-finals. After a close game the Rockies came out on top to face Carrigaline.

For their part, Carrigaline also went through the group stages undefeated, with wins over Ballincollig, Ballinora, and St Finbarr’s.

Ballincollig were the other side to emerge from this group.

Carrigaline got the better of Blackrock in the semi-finals, while Kiltha Óg emerged victorious against Ballincollig.

At the launch of all the U15 finals Rebel Óg chairman Michael O’Mahony congratulated all the clubs for getting this far and wished them the best of luck over the coming week.

He said games like these are ones they will never forget, whether they win or lose, and will be memories they can look back on with pride in time to come.

He also thanked the Mardyke for staging the finals for Rebel Óg and all those involved in organising them.

FIXTURES

MONDAY

U15 Premier 1 Hurling Championship final: Glen Rovers v Carrigtwohill, 8pm, Mardyke.

U15 Premier 2 Hurling Championship final: Kiltha Óg v Carrigaline, 6.30pm, Mardyke.

TUESDAY

U15 Division 4 Hurling Championship final: Sarsfields v Douglas, 8pm, Mardyke.

U15 Division 5 Hurling Championship final: Blackrock v Youghal, 6.30pm, Mardyke.

THURSDAY

U15 Premier 1 Challenge Cup final: Na Piarsaigh v Midleton, 8pm, Mardyke.

U15 Premier 2 Challenge Cup final: Ballinora v Erins Own, 6.30pm, Mardyke.

SATURDAY

U15 Division 4 Football Championship final: Glanmire v Ballincollig, 11am, Mardyke.

U15 Division 5 Football Championship final: Bishopstown v Youghal, 12.30pm, Mardyke.

Premier 1 Minor Football League final: Ballincollig v Mallow, 3pm, Blarney.

Premier 2 Minor Football League final: Donoughmore v Glanmire, 1pm, Blarney.