Amy O'Connor hits another hat-trick as champions Seandún defeat Carbery

City side are one win away from the SE Systems Senior Championship quarter-finals after Cork captain matched her treble from Croke Park against Waterford
Seandún's Caoimhe O'Donoghue and Carbery's Laura Sheehy race onto the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Linda Mellerick

Seandún 4-14 Carbery 0-10 

THIS was a must-win game for Seandún in the SE Systems Senior Championship at Castle Road. 

Both sides had injuries coming into the game and waited until the 11th hour to make their selections. With Carbery already having defeated Avondhu and with only one team from three emerging from their divisional group, Seandún had to do the business in their first championship outing of 2023. 

They won comfortably after leading 3-8 to 0-4 at half-time. Good defensive play by Maeve Scannell and Niamh O’Leary, a strong work ethic out around the middle of the park by Lauren Homan and Susan Kate Brosnan and a hat-trick of goals by Amy O’Connor gave the city side a comfortable lead after playing with the wind.

Seandún’s first two goals came inside a minute in the opening quarter, Roisín de Faoite providing a cross ball for O’Connor to pull home and a second good delivery from de Faoite put O’Connor in the path for her second on 13 minutes to lead 2-4 to 0-1. 

Erin Curtin, Lauren Homan, de Faoite and O’Connor added points, Kate O’Driscoll and Moira Barrett doing likewise for Carbery before Cliona O’Callaghan gave a smart delivery to O’Connor on the stroke of half time for her hat-trick.

O’Callaghan herself hit the net six minutes after the restart, followed by a point, Lauren Homan added another but then credit to Carbery and the work-rate of Libby Coppinger, Millie Condon, Barrett, Amy McCarthy and O’Driscoll who never gave up the fight. 

Carbery's Libby Coppinger is tackled by Seandún's Leah McKeogh during the SE Systems Camogie Championship at Castle Road. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Three points on the trot before O’Connor hit another two for Seandún. Instead of taking their points, points they’ll be looking for on another day, Seandún were slightly guilty of taking too much out of the ball in the second half. 

Moira Barrett, Carbery’s leader, hit another three in a row, two from play, before O’Connor had the final say with two points.

A win against Avondhu on September 10 would see Seandún emerge to the quarter-finals and maintain the defence of their title.

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor 3-6 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), C O’Callaghan 1-2, L Homan 0-2 (0-1 f), S K Brosnan, E O’Donoghue, E Curtin, R de Faoite 0-1 each.

Carbery: M Barrett 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), K O’Driscoll 0-2, A McCarthy 0-1.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); C O’Keeffe (St Vincent's), L McKeogh (Blackrock), C O’Donoghue (Bishopstown); M Scannell (do), N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), P Mackey (Douglas); L Homan (St Vincent's), SK Brosnan (Brian Dillons); C O’Callaghan (Blackrock), E O’Donoghue (Bishopstown), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh); A O’Connor (St Vincent's); R De Faoite (Blackrock), E Curtin (do).

Subs: Amy Curtin (Douglas) for C O’Keeffe and E Sharpe (Brian Dillons) for SK Brosnan (inj ht), M Coffey (Blackrock) for E O’Donoghue (46), N Ring (St Vincent's) for M Scannell (47), A Allen (Na Piarsaigh) for C O’Donoghue (51).

CARBERY: A Sheehan (St Colum's); M Coppinger (do), E Sexton (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), N Desmond Collins (Clonakility); N Kennedy (do), E O’Donovan (Kilbree), O Lowney (Clonakility); M Barrett (Ballinascarthy), L Coppinger (St. Colums); A McCarthy (Clonakility), A O’Mahony (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), M Condon (Ballinascarthy); C Crowley (do), K O’Driscoll (Clonakility), L Sheehy (Kilbrittain/Timoleague).

Sub: E Hurley (Kilbrittain /Timoleague) for A O’Mahony (44).

Referee: William Wallace (Aghada).

