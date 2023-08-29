Premier JHC permutations ahead of last group games

Over the coming week, the The Echo will outline the state of each in each of five county championship hurling grades, ahead of this weekend’s denouements.

The group stage of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC reaches its conclusion on Friday night and it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that scoring difference is called into play as some of the sections are very finely poised.

In Group A, Glen Rovers are in a good position after two wins from two and they will look to rubber-stamp qualification when they face Argideen Rangers. The Timoleague side beat last year’s finalists Tracton before losing to Erin’s Own but a win will definitely put them through – if winless Tracton were to beat Erin’s Own, Argideen would top the group from the Glen on head-to-head while they are just a point behind the city side in scoring difference and so a win would reverse that.

Tracton need to beat Erin’s Own by a sizeable and hope that the Glen defeat Argideen. In such a scenario, there would be a three-team tie for second place on two points, necessitating scoring difference to decide.

Barryroe have already secured top spot in Group B thanks to wins over Kilbrittain and Ballygarvan, who meet on Friday to battle it out for second. Even if Milford – beaten by Kilbrittain and Ballygarvan – were to beat Barryroe, the Carbery side would have the head-to-head advantage over the winners of the other game.

In Group C, St Finbarr’s two defeats mean they cannot qualify but they will be looking to beat Meelin to avoid the relegation play-off.

Meelin, who beat a fancied Russell Rovers first time out, drew with St Catherine’s two and a half weeks ago, meaning they are level on three points with the Ballynoe side while Rovers are on two. A win or a draw for Meelin will definitely send them through with the winners of the other game between Catherine’s and Rovers. A draw in the East Cork derby would suffice for Catherine’s.