Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 20:43

Premier SHC: Imokilly see off Avondhu to progress to quarter-finals

Good start to the second half paves way for victory
Imokilly's Diarmuid Healy and Brian Buckley of Avondhu battle for possession in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Denis Boyle

Denis Hurley

Imokilly 0-25

Avondhu 0-20

Imokilly qualified for the quarter-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC after overcoming a dogged Avondhu at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

The East Cork divisional side, who received a bye to the final of the divisions and colleges section, retained the Denis O’Riordan Cup but while they had 15 points to spare on Avondhu a year ago, this was a far closer affair.

Having lost the toss and played against the wind in the first half, Imokilly went in level at 0-11 each at half-time and then forged a three-point lead on the resumption – they would remain in front from there to the end, but not without having to answer questions from Avondhu.

In a well-contested first half, 22 points were evenly shared and there was never a lead of more than two points but, having played with the wind, Avondhu will have felt that they needed to be in front at the break. This was underlined by the fact that Imokilly had the first three points of the second half.

Having beaten UCC by seven points just three nights previously in the semi-final, Avondhu showed no ill-effects. While they fell 0-3 to 0-2 behind when Seán Desmond got his first Imokilly point after Ian Butler had saved from Joe Stack, an excellent score from wing-back Brian Buckley – his second – tied it before the same player’s long delivery allowed Ben Nyhan to put them back in front.

With a head of steam built up, they were 0-6 to 0-4 in front on 13 minutes following a lovely Stephen Condon score from a tight angle but at the other end they had to be thankful to corner-back Luke Carey for an important intervention to alleviate an Imokilly goal chance.

Soon after, Butler made a great stop to deny Bill Cooper a goal, with Will Leahy pointing in the wake of that only for a huge Colin O’Brien point to restore Avondhu’s two-point advantage.

Even when Imokilly came with a run of four points, including two from Desmond, Avondhu didn’t wilt. As half-time approached, a good individual effort from midfielder Eoin Carey – who had scored eight against UCC – and frees from Condon and O’Brien had them 0-11 to 0-10 in front. However, Imokilly’s Will Leahy responded to the score from his fellow number 11 to tie the game at the interval.

Brian Buckley of Avondhu looks to evade Imokilly pair John Cronin and Joe Stack. Picture: Denis Boyle
With the elements behind them, Imokilly enjoyed a great start to the second half as Diarmuid Healy set up points for Bill Cooper and Shane Hegarty before Hegarty got his third of the evening for a 0-14 to 0-11 lead.

While Eoin Carey replied for Avondhu, Imokilly had a real chance to open up a cushion on 39 as things opened up for Healy but he fired his goal attempt narrowly wide. After that let-off, another Carey boomed reduced the arrears to just a point again and, while Jack Leahy marked his introduction as an Imokilly sub with a pair of points, Buckley and Condon were on hand to keep Avondhu in it as the final quarter dawned.

Leahy proved to be a shrewd addition as he added three more points, including a 65 after another superb Butler save, denying Desmond. That made it 0-20 to 0-16, the biggest lead of the game up to then, and by that stage Avondhu had been reduced to 14 players following a second booking for centre-back James Keating.

Avondhu refused to give in and as the 60-minute mark passed they were within three thanks to points from sub Chris Buckley and Condon’s fifth, but goal chances were elusive for them. Two Desmond points gave Imokilly a lead of five and their defence repelled a late 20m free by O’Brien to see the game out.    

Scorers for Imokilly: S Desmond, J Leahy (0-3f, 0-1 65) 0-5 each, S Hegarty 0-4, W Leahy 0-3 (0-2f), B Cooper, D Healy 0-2 each, J Stack, S Harnedy, Brian Lawton, Barry Lawton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon 0-5 (0-1f), E Carey 0-4, C O’Brien (0-2f), B Buckley 0-3 each, B Curtin, J Twomey, B Nyhan, C Buckley, W Condon 0-1 each.

IMOKILLY: E Davis (St Catherine’s); T Wilk (Cobh), M Russell (Aghada), C O’Brien (St Ita’s); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), J Cronin (Lisgoold, Capt); S Hegarty (Dungourney), B Cooper (Youghal); Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr), D Healy (Lisgoold), S Harnedy (St Ita’s); S Desmond (Watergrasshill), W Leahy (Aghada), J Stack (Castlemartyr).

Sub: J Leahy (Dungourney) for W Leahy (39).

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), L Carey (Kilworth); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), W Condon (Kilworth); J Magner (Killavullen), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for Magner (48), J Mullins (Ballygiblin) for Killeen (57, injured).

Referee: S Scanlon (Newcestown).

