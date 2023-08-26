St Finbarr's continue to impress with victory over St Catherine's

St Finbarr's 4-16 St Catherine's 1-10

ST Finbarr's were fully deserving of their comprehensive victory in round two of the SE Systems Senior Championship tie in Castle Road.

Leading 2-9 to 0-6 at halftime after playing into a strong wind and controlling the second quarter they continued their dominance in the second half with 2-7, all from play.

Playing a more direct and attacking style, Ella Wigginton Barrett and Caroline Sugrue caused havoc in the corners, helped by first-rate deliveries from outside.

Catherine's started well and led 0-5 to 0-2, Finola Neville with three, two fine points from play. Both sides had early goal chances, Sugrue off the post and Ciara Hurley making a fine save from Niamh O’Regan on 10 minutes.

Keeva McCarthy had the sides level on seventeen minutes with three frees in a row as St Catherine's struggled to get past the Barrs half-back line and midfield with excellent work from Meabh Cahalane, Aoife O’Neill, Aisling Shannon and in particular Ilana Keegan.

Keeva McCarthy and Sorcha McCartan spread the ball well as an in-control St Finbarr's headed to the dressing room.

Orla Cotter, St. Catherine's, clears from Ciara Golden, Aisling Egan and Kate Wall, St Finbarr's. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Two goals inside the opening seven minutes of the second half put any hope of a Catherine's fightback to bed. McCartan and Wigginton Barrett had a hand in both with Sugrue and Kate Wall putting the finishing touches.

St Catherine's continued to push hard, Laura Hayes working tirelessly alongside Finola Neville. Neville hit a further 1-4 in the second half, 1-2 from frees. But there was going to be no denying the Barrs. A classy point on 48 minutes involving four players and four touches epitomised their strong teamwork and flair.

Two wins from two from the Togher side and on that performance, they’ll be hard to stop.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: C Sugrue 2-3, K McCarthy 0-6 (0-5 f), E Wigginton Barrett, K Wall 1-1 each, N Olden 0-2, S McCartan, O Cahalane, E Hurley 0-1 each.

St Catherine's: F Neville 1-8 (1-4 f), L Hayes, E O’Brien 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR'S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; I Keegan, A O’Neill, A Shannon; M Cahalane, C Golden; K McCarthy, N Olden, K Wall; C Sugrue, S McCartan, E Wigginton Barrett.

Subs: O Cahalane, E Olden, E Hurley, H O’Leary for S McCartan, C Golden, K McCarthy, A Shannon (all 50).

ST CATHERINE'S: Y O’Neill; C Dunning, C Motherway, M Murphy; R O’Callaghan, L Hayes, S M Clancy; E O’Brien, M O’Keeffe; A O’Regan, F Neville, O Cotter; F Sheehan, N O’Regan, A Mulkerrins.

Subs: A Hurley for M O’Keeffe (h-t), C Galvin for E O’Brien (37), A M Rohan for S M Clancy (40), L O’Donnell for F Sheehan (45), T Condon for C Dunning (49).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).