Linda Mellerick on the Cork camogie clubs setting the early pace

IN THE opening five games of the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship, Carbery, St Catherine’s, St Finbarr’s, Sarsfields and Inniscarra all picked up wins.

No surprises there. Enniskeane and Aghabullogue was postponed due to the rain last Friday evening, their replay is yet to be decided. It could be at the end of the round-robin series as the schedule is pretty tight, added is the fact that many of the players involved play club football too.

St Catherine’s welcomed back Orla Cotter for their opening round against Fr O’Neills and they had a comfortable afternoon: 4-16 to 1-7.

Based in New York since 2019, it’s Orla’s first season in four years to put on her club jersey, much to the delight of many.

The highlight in that encounter was the hat-trick of goals from Ally Mulkerrins.

St Finbarr’s were another to have a comfortable first-round win with a 17-point victory over Glen Rovers.

Carbery, backboned by St Colum’s, Kilbrittain/Timoleague and Clonakility had a strong win over Avondhu, 6-8 to 2-9, but will find the going tougher tomorrow against champions Seandún.

Seandún, apart from losing Kathlyn Hickey and Michelle Murphy, still have a strong side although they do have an injury worry ahead of the game to Brian Dillon’s Sinead Mills and with many intermediate and junior games played midweek, they’ll be hopeful of not having any more fall by the wayside.

Cliona O’Callaghan, now playing with Blackrock, will be a strong addition.

Fr O’Neills and Killeagh met last Wednesday evening in Ballynoe. That was a hard round two for O’Neills, though they battled bravely all through.

Killeagh's Ciara Barry breaks away from Ciara O'Doherty of Fr O'Neill's. Picture: Howard Crowdy

It’s a tough group with St Finbarr’s and Glen Rovers also sitting there and it’ll be tricky for them to pick up points.

Debutants Aghabullogue were well beaten by Sarsfield’s, Sars grabbing back-to-back wins after an opening five-point victory over Courcey Rovers.

The pick of the three games this weekend is St Finbarr’s versus St Catherine’s, although Cloughduv and Enniskeane could also be a right battle.

Will Cloughduv enjoy a strong season to back up 2022 where they won three of their four group games?

Courcey Rovers and Sarsfields will be the favourites to emerge from that Group B which also holds Aghabullogue.

All to play for in the early stages but the familiar names are at the forefront.

STARS

Many inter-county stars are in action this weekend. Undoubtedly their All-Ireland victory and the fact that all players had a great final will give them great confidence and I’d expect their performances to be strong for their club campaign.

Catherine’s didn’t have the best of seasons in 2022, finishing second from bottom in their group of five. They should have done better considering the teams in their group but Finola Neville, out for the season with injury, was a huge loss. She’s back now and alongside Cotter, Catherine’s will have their mojo back.

The Barrs enjoyed a nine-point win over them in round three last year.

With a strong wind the Barrs had an 11-point lead at the break and played deep to hold it, the Saints relying on the free-taking stick of Laura Hayes.

St Finbarr’s will be favourites, Kilbrittain/Timoleague’s Kate Wall has transferred to them with Down and Cork’s Sorcha McCartan hitting 1-5 against the Glen.

They won’t have it all their own way though. Gemma O’Connor, for now, isn’t lining out with the Blues. That could change, but if she decides not to wear the blue of her club in 2023 it’ll bring the curtain down on an amazing career.

There are no mid-week games next week.

Cloughduv and Aghabullogue and Glen Rovers v Fr O’Neills meet Friday night, with Newcestown v Inniscarra and Courcey Rovers v Enniskeane on Saturday. Killeagh and St Catherine’s collide on Monday, September 4.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Enniskeane v Cloughduv, Castle Road, 3pm; St Catherine’s v St Finbarr’s, Castle Road, 5.30pm.

SUNDAY

Seandún v Carbery, Castle Road, 5.30pm