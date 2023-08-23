Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 21:29

Rebel Óg Minor Football: Douglas still on track after seven-goal thriller against Ballincollig

Village led by four points at half-time but now go into second tier competition with Douglas gunning for the double
Rebel Óg Minor Football: Douglas still on track after seven-goal thriller against Ballincollig

Douglas' Mark O'Brien is tackled by Ballincollig's Peter Rose, during their Premier 1 MFC clash played in Douglas. Picture: David Keane.

Darragh Leen

Douglas 3-17 Ballincollig 4-10

THREE wins out of three for defending champions Douglas has guaranteed them top spot in their Premier 1 Minor Football Championship group and a semi-final against Valley Rovers or Beara.

They eventually got the better of a defiant Ballincollig side in a seven-goal thriller that was fast-open football at its best. Though Douglas deserved their win they got nothing easy.

Cork minor captain Sean Coakley was the man to stop once again for Douglas. He managed 1-8 which included the first goal of the game to get his side up and running after 19 minutes. Weaving through the Ballincollig defence on a fantastic solo run, Coakley buried it past Caolan Walsh with style.

Both teams were evenly matched in the first half but it was Collig who got their noses in front after a quick-fire 2-1 before the short whistle. The first of their goals came after Kevin O’Leary played the ball out wide to full-back Cillian Power in space. The corner-back placed it past James O’Flaherty into the net.

The fun didn’t stop there. Not even a minute later a high ball was pounced on by Ballincollig's David O’Leary and palmed it into the net from close range: 2-6 to 1-5.

Evidently angered by their end to the first-half Douglas flew out of the gates in the second, dominating early proceedings. They got five scores to open the half including a superb team goal that concluded with Ronan Dooley smashing the ball into the net from close range after Walsh’s great initial save off a Calvin Kilbride shot.

Collig settled after this and kept Douglas from getting too far ahead. 

Ballincollig's Danny Miskella scores a point under pressure from Douglas' Joe Mouret, during their Premier 1 MFC clash in Douglas.
Ballincollig's Danny Miskella scores a point under pressure from Douglas' Joe Mouret, during their Premier 1 MFC clash in Douglas.

They put over some well-worked scores of their own and then on 51 minutes had another goal thanks to midfielder George Howard. David O’Leary’s pinpoint pass from distance found the hands of Howard, whose bullet found the roof of the Douglas net to draw things level with 10 minutes to go.

But this Douglas side, who have experienced championship glory before, didn’t feel the pressure for a moment and grabbed the next four scores, which included yet another goal, this time from Mark O’Brien.

George Howard did score another goal 47 seconds later but it was too little too late as Douglas held out for their third win in a row.

Scorers for Douglas: S Coakley 1-8 (0-2 f, 0-1 65), M O’Brien 1-1, R Dooley 1-0, Jack O’Brien, Jamie O’Brien 0-2 each, O Haynes Barry, J O’Leary, C Kilbride, L Kelleher 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: G Howard 2-2, D O’Leary 1-3 (0-1 f), C Power 1-0, D Miskella 0-3, C O’Connor, F Jozefowski 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: J O’Flaherty; E Kelly, B O’Hehir, J Mouret; R Long, O Haynes Barry, J O’Brien; F Nash, D Reddington; R Dooley, J O’Brien, C Kilbride; S Coakley, M O’Brien, D McFadden.

Subs: L Kelleher for Long (32), J O’Leary for Nash (h-t), J Harte for Kilbride (49), F Gallagher for Dooley (54), D O’Sullivan for M O’Brien (58).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; C Sommers, P Rose, C Power; C O’Connor, T Morgan, F Jozefowski; B O’Connell, G Howard; T Murphy, C Ahern, K O’Leary; D Miskella, E Dwyer, D O’Leary.

Subs: E Donovan for Jozefowski (43), J Murray for Murphy (48), S Rue O’Sullivan for O’Connell (56).

Referee: C O’Regan (Lough Rovers).

More in this section

Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
Louise Shanahan 23/8/2023 Cork runner Louise Shanahan finishes fifth in World Championship heats
Cork GAArebel og
The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more