Premier SHC: Avondhu set up Imokilly clash with fine win over UCC

Avondhu 0-28

UCC 1-18

An excellent first-half display at Mourneabbey on Wednesday night laid the groundwork for Avondhu to set up a clash with Imokilly in the final of the divisions/colleges section of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC.

Having come through phase one earlier in the summer, the North Cork divisional side had not been able to convene since due to club commitments. However, understanding built up with wins over Carbery, Duhallow and Muskerry stood to them against a UCC team that only got going in the closing stages.

A year ago, Avondhu came out on top by four points against UCC after a close game but this was more one-sided. After opting to play with the wind, Avondhu assembled a 0-17 to 0-6 half-time lead, seven of those points coming from instrumental midfielder Eoin Carey and all of them from play. The superb half-back line of Brian Buckley, James Keating and Bill Curtin were able to stymie UCC attacks and lay a foundation for Avondhu’s forays while Colin O’Brien and Stephen Condon were to the fore in attack, if not at their absolute best.

Avondhu might have had even more of a lead at the break as Ben Nyhan was unlucky to see a goal attempt whistle wide at a time when six straight points had opened up a 0-15 to 0-4 lead. When UCC’s Ronan Fox netted within a minute of the restart, there seemed a glimmer of hope for a College side that missed Niall O’Leary and James Dwyer and lost captain Seán Daly in the first half.

Avondhu's Colin O'Brien wins the sliothar from UCC's Shane Kingston during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges semi-final at Mourneabbey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

However, Avondhu didn’t panic and replied to the green flag with points from Nyhan and O’Brien. After another UCC point from Pádraig Hynes, Avondhu reeled off five on the trot with Carey bringing his tally to eight while Jamie Magner rounded off a lovely move.

While Peter McGarry was prominent in the UCC attack during the second half, goals were needed to properly erode the Avondhu advantage and chances were few – the closest was when Hynes kept a 20m free low but goalkeeper Ian Butler saved well.

Avondhu continued to work hard and Condon’s eighth point of the evening had them 14 ahead, 0-27 to 1-10, by the 46th minute.

Their levels dropped after that while UCC began to find their sights, reducing the margin point by point but Avondhu’s supremacy never in any real danger.

They will now look to carry the momentum into Saturday’s final with Imokilly, where a place in the quarter-finals of the championship proper will be on offer.

Scorers for Avondhu: E Carey, S Condon (0-4f) 0-8 each, C O’Brien 0-7 (0-3f, 0-1 sl), B Nyhan, J Magner 0-2 each, J Keating 0-1.

UCC: R Fox 1-2, P McGarry, P Hynes 0-4 each, D Kearney 0-3, D Healy, R McEvoy, M Callanan, K Egan, P Cullinane 0-1 each.

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), L Carey (KIlworth); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (KIlshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), W Condon (Kilworth); J Magner (Killavullen), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), S Condon (Harbour Rovers). Subs: J Fogarty (Harbour Rovers) for L Carey (half-time, injured), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for B Buckley, C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for Magner (both 47), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for E Carey (54), L Keating (Kildorrery) for W Condon (57).

UCC: (Cork clubs unless stated) C O’Mahony (Ballygunner, Waterford); D Healy (Dungourney), S Kingston (Ballinora), S Moore (Carrickshock, Kilkenny); D Joyce (Castlemartyr), P Hartnett (Ahane, Limerick), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); S Daly (Randal Óg, Capt), R McEvoy (Lisdowney, Kilkenny); P Hynes (Shamrocks, Waterford), E Stokes (Doon, Limerick), P McGarry (St Mary’s, Tipperary); D Kearney (Cobh), R Fox (Ahane, Limerick), M Sheehan (Kilworth). Subs: K Egan (Whitechurch) for Daly (15, injured), S Henchion (Argideen Rangers) for Sheehan (32), M Callanan (Whitechurch) for Stokes, P Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) for Joyce (both 48), N Barrett (Clonakilty) for Moore (52).

Referee: S Stokes (Tullylease).