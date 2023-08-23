Killeagh see off Fr O’Neills to secure first victory

Killeagh 1-18 Fr O’Neills 2-8

BACKED by their three senior inter-county players, Killeagh secured a win over Fr O’Neills in the SE Systems Championship in Ballynoe.

In beautiful weather conditions on a great pitch, Fr O’Neills made Killeagh work hard and the favourites only put daylight between the teams in the last 10 minutes. A tally of 17 frees dominated the first half, Killeagh winning the slight majority with nine and with Chloe Sigerson and Stephanie Beausang on song they converted five scoreable ones, plus a 45, along with 0-5 from play from Sigerson, Hannah Looney, Caoimhe Harney and Saoirse Burns.

Killeagh's Emma Treacy drives out past Fr O'Neills Sarah Kate Dorgan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Clodagh Finn opened O’Neills scoring with a nicely worked point after 11 minutes, Ciara O’Doherty following it up. O’Neills did give Killeagh keeper Riona Abernethy a bit to do and were rewarded when a free on 26 minutes dropped to the square and Aoife Dalton pulled to the net, leaving the half time score at 0-11 to 1-3.

Killeagh were always going to win but O’Neills fought all the way. Ciara Doherty struck an excellent goal after 33 minutes, using her strength to shove off two defenders and only two separated the sides.

Looney struck for 1-1 though to counteract this, after a great individual run. Brilliant goalkeeping by Anita Hurley denied Killeagh on a number of occasions who were making strong runs through the middle primarily by Laura Treacy and Looney who were complemented by Sigerson.

Finn hit three points, two from frees, either side of a Beausang free leaving four in it but two well-struck frees and a beauty of a sideline from Sigerson, worth 0-2 in camogie, sealed the deal. Ciara O’Doherty had the final say.

Killeagh are up and running in the group but Fr O’Neills lost out for the second time, after defeat to St Catherine's, but can take heart from a strong performance.

Scorers for Killeagh: C Sigerson 0-8 (0-4 f, 0-2 sl, 0-1 45), H Looney 1-3, S Beausang 0-4 f, C Harney, S Burns, L Treacy 0-1 each.

Fr O’Neills: C Finn 0-6 (0-4 f), C Doherty 1-2, A Dalton 1-0.

KILLEAGH: R Abernethy; A Kelly Buds, A Walsh, S Kent; C Barry, N Ní Chaoimh, E Treacy; C Harney, H Looney; C Sigerson, L Treacy, M O’Donovan; S Burns, S Beausang, A Brenner.

Subs: E Brenner for E Treacy (37, inj), E Treacy for E Brenner (45), C Scully for S Burns (48).

FR O’NEILLS: A Hurley; S Murphy, Y Murphy, M Millerick; R Steele, A Higgins, K A Leahy; D Corcoran, E Fitzpatrick; S K Dorgan, A Dalton, K O’Brien; C O’Doherty, C Finn, K O’Riordan.

Subs: L O’Keeffe for K O’Brien (48), A Hurley for D Corcoran (56).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).