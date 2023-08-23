Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 20:56

St Finbarr's beat Bishopstown to seal Rebel Óg P1 Minor Football semi-final place

Jack Brady's goal in the first half set the tone for the Barrs
St Finbarr's beat Bishopstown to seal Rebel Óg P1 Minor Football semi-final place

St Finbarr's Jack Brady shoots past Bishopstown's Jerry O'Mahony and Charlie Vaughan during the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC at Bishopstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dylan O’ Connell

Bishopstown 0-8 St Finbarr’s 1-12

ST Finbarr’s are through to the Premier 1 Minor Football semi-finals after they beat local rivals Bishopstown and came runners-up in their group to Douglas.

This was a derby in every sense, scoring chances were low but there were big battles in every line. No one understood the assignment more than Daniel Burke as he read the game perfectly and that helped win the Barrs a number of first-half turnovers.

The best Bishopstown could do in the opening half-hour was three frees that Bill Cahill sent over, with another attempt from a placed ball going narrowly wide.

As for the Barrs, their first score was put over by Jack Brady, and he followed that up by hitting the back of the net in the 27th minute. In between those two moments Mark Hetherington and Cian O’Sullivan raised white flags: 1-3 to 0-3 at half-time.

What made this more impressive from a Barrs' point of view was that all of their scores were from play, with their two attempts from placed balls going wide.

The Barr’s came out from the break and put over two frees, with O’Sullivan converting these opportunities from close range. Hetherington then kicked over a point and that made it 1-6 to 0-3, and St Finbarr’s had a firm cushion with just five minutes played in the second half.

Bishopstown's Gary Holland is tackled by St Finbarr's Matthew Aherne. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Bishopstown's Gary Holland is tackled by St Finbarr's Matthew Aherne. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O’Sullivan put over two more frees after this, and that was followed by Hetherington tapping the ball over the bar.

Brady got his third of the game from distance, and that extended his side’s lead to eight points. That was a deserving moment for a player who rose to prominence earlier this year in Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh's run to glory in the Simcox Cup.

Gary Holland finished the game with two scores for Bishopstown, and that was too little too late.

Scorers for Bishopstown: B Cahill 0-4 f, G Holland 0-2 f, H Grant, D Murphy 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: J Brady 1-3, C O’Sullivan 0-5 (0-4 f), M Hetherington 0-3, R Barrett 0-1.

BISHOPSTOWN: S Murray; J O’Mahony, C Vaughan, H Wixted; D Murphy, D Murphy, H Grant; O Foley, D O’Rourke; G Holland, C Murray, B O’Callaghan; J Tompkins, N Crowley, B Cahill.

Subs: C Galvin for Tompkins (40), D Griffin for O’Rourke (42), R Clinton for Murray (45), S Weisman for Crowley (45).

ST FINBARR'S: J O’Leary; E Hurley, D O’Kelly, D Burke; T Howe, M Aherne, N Crowley; T Egan, M Hetherington; J Brady, R Barrett, S Kirby; C O’Donoghue, J Miller, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: D O’Keeffe for Brady (55), A Kennedy for O’Donoghue (55), S Doolan for Barrett (57).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

More in this section

Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
Louise Shanahan 23/8/2023 Cork runner Louise Shanahan finishes fifth in World Championship heats
Cork GAArebel og
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy analysing the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more