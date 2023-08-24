Cork Premier Senior Football: Ranking the outsiders looking to catch Nemo, Barrs and Haven

IT'S another three weeks until the final round of Cork club county football championship ties take place but, thanks to the newly introduced competition format, there is much to look forward to.

The good has outweighed the bad in terms of quality and entertainment so far this season.

Last Sunday’s drab 0-6 to 0-6 Cork Premier SFC draw between West Cork rivals Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers along with Nemo’s two-point defeat of Éire Óg and Mallow’s one-point win over Douglas underlined the closeness of the majority of second round games.

Yet, the opening round of group matches produced far better spectacles and higher scores including Clon’s 0-20 against Valley Rovers, St Finbarr’s 4-15 against Mallow and Nemo’s 2-11 in overcoming Ballincollig.

Was the first round of group games a ‘free pass’ in that teams played without fear, safe in the knowledge they had two more chances to get things right? Clearly, the stakes are getting higher with each passing game resulting in a more measured approach from teams, especially during last weekend’s matchups.

There is also the fact that many of those teams’ players were involved in a fortnight’s senior or junior hurling assignments which may have led to lethargy and a drop in sharpness in some quarters.

Either way, the second round of group encounters have set up some mouthwatering clashes and the prospect of drama in the top tier’s concluding group encounters.

FOUNDATION

That’s the foundation the Cork County Board built their new-look group-style championships on when first introduced back in 2020. Meaningful games, at least three for every championship competitor, as well as promotion and relegation.

So, in 2023, irrespective of previous results, every club has something to play for in the final round of Premier SFC group ties.

The usual suspects are already showing signs of form with champions Nemo Rangers assured of their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare.

An even spread of scores amongst Mark Cronin, Alan O’Donovan, Kevin O’Donovan and Paul Kerrigan underlines Rangers’ ability to score from multiple areas. That’s a trait that will prove vital later on in the championship but right now, Nemo look the team to beat once again this year.

Last year’s runners-up St Finbarr’s are all but certain of progressing despite having to work hard to see off St Michael’s last weekend. As with Nemo, Paul O’Keefe’s side are the only other Premier SFC club on maximum points after two rounds.

Avoiding defeat to Douglas in their final group fixture looks eminently achievable considering the Barrs have amassed 6-25 this term.

Unsurprisingly, Steven Sherlock leads the scoring charts on 1-17 and looks every bit as menacing as the Cork inter-county forward did last year. St Finbarr’s will need a similar output when the group stage ends, but the signs look ominous considering Ian Maguire, Ethan Twomey and John Wigginton Barrett are also contributing scores from other sectors of the pitch.

DARK HORSES

Outside the Barrs and Nemo, a cluster of clubs are jostling for the position ‘best outsiders with a chance of upsetting the favourites.’

Chief amongst those capable of making a late-season surge is Castlehaven. Brian Hurley’s return from injury in the Group A victory over Valley Rovers was a timely boost for a West Cork side yet to hit top gear. Jack Cahalane, Mark Collins, Conor Cahalane and Michael Hurley will need to up their scoring output ahead of more difficult challenges.

The Haven’s next challenge involves facing another championship outsider in Clonakilty. From the highs of kicking twenty points against Valley Rovers to the lows of managing a meagre six scores against Carbery Rangers, it is difficult to assess the Brewery Town’s title credentials.

Any team with inter-county talent like Maurice Shanley, Tom Clancy, Seán White, Mark White, David Lowney and Liam O’Donovan should be contending but failure to get over Castlehaven may end Clon’s hopes.

In the same group, Carbery Rangers are another potential championship contender despite drawing their first two games. A win over Valleys and Seamus Hayes’ side will reach a second consecutive quarter-final with a blossoming forward-line including John O’Rourke, Darragh Hayes, Kieran Santry and the ageless John Hayes.

A word too for Mallow and Douglas who are one victory away from forcing their way into the knockout stages.

Mallow's Sean Hayes wins the ball from Douglas' Ciaran Kenny. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Either team would be dangerous opponents in the last eight where whoever emerges from the Divisions-Colleges section are also capable of causing an upset.

So, there is much to look forward to in the final round of Cork Premier SFC group games where an outright championship favourite is yet to emerge.