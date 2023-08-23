Jack McKay picks his Cork GAA Club Football Team of the Week

ROUND two of the Cork football championships brought with it a few upsets, such as Bandon’s win over Nemo in the Premier Intermediate Championship, as well as a few comprehensive victories – like Aghada’s over Na Piarsaigh.

With that in mind, here’s the next installation of my ‘team of the week’, the first one to cover a football weekend, incorporating the top three grades of club football.

Goalkeeper: Eoin Sullivan (Valley Rovers)

Despite Valley Rovers losing and subsequently being knocked out of the PSFC, Eoin Sullivan stepped up to save Cork veteran Brian Hurley’s penalty and the follow-up effort, and his heroics for the Innishannon outfit kept them in touch for most of the game.

Corner-back: Colm Scully (St Finbarr’s)

Lining out in the corner, Colm was aggressive going forward for the Togher side as he often is but was rewarded for it on this occasion, with a goal that helped the Barrs secure their 11th consecutive Premier Senior FC group stage win.

Full-back: Paul Lyons (Mallow)

Playing in the corner for Mallow, Paul Lyons was excellent defensively throughout the game against Douglas, but his big moment came when he stepped up to kick the winning score in additional time.

Corner-back: Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

Pointing twice from play for the reigning champions, the quick and powerful Kevin O’Donovan was a handful for Éire Óg and impressed in both a defensive and offensive capacity in Nemo’s win over the Ovens outfit.

Half-back: Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

Taylor brought a fiery and intense attitude when Mallow needed it most, and his work rate off the ball as well as his ability on it proved invaluable for Declan O’Connell’s team as they won by a point against Douglas.

Douglas' Sean Powter is tackled by Mallow's Mattie Taylor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Centre-back: Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

Despite his team losing on the day, Flahive was outstanding for Douglas. His ability when carrying the ball forward led to countless scoring opportunities for the city side, and were their forwards more clinical, he would have certainly been credited with several assists. Flahive was also a formidable presence in defence, making life difficult for Mallow’s forwards.

Half-back: Rhys Coakley (Dohenys)

Though lining out in midfield, Coakley was immense for the Dunmanway side. He pointed twice from long-range frees and created several goalscoring opportunities while playing in a deep role against Bishopstown.

Midfielder: Harry Ahearne (Ballincollig)

The young midfielder was arguably the Village’s best player against Carrigaline and picked up three points from play to spur his side on to an important victory. Certainly one to watch for the remainder of the championship, should Ballincollig emerge from the group.

Midfielder: Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada)

In a game where Aghada won with ease, Phelan managed an impressive 2-1 from play against Na Piarsaigh, and were it not for his teammate Creedon, he would have been man of the match.

Half-forward: Colm O’Shea (Dohenys)

Colm was great for Dohenys and worked well with the other forwards, as they shared the scores nicely and kept Bishopstown on the back foot for the majority of the second half. Pointing four times from frees and twice from play, Colm was one of the best players on the pitch.

Centre-forward: Danny Creedon (Aghada)

A player scoring 1-14 in a hurling game is incredible, let alone in football. Danny bagged a whopping 1-7 from play against the Farranree side and stole the headlines as Aghada dominated in the PIFC.

Half-forward: Colin Walsh (Kanturk)

Colin was superb for Kanturk, as the Cork U20 hurler scored a staggering 1-5 from play against O’Donovan Rossa, with his side winning by a goal to make it two wins from two in the SAFC.

Colin Walsh Kanturk (right) scored 1-6 against O'Donovan Rossa. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Corner-forward: Ian Walsh (Kanturk)

Alan’s borther Ian was also on song for the north Cork side, scoring 1-2 from play and 1-5 overall while lining out in the corner, capping off an incredible team performance.

Full-forward: Ben Seartan (Ballingeary)

Ben Seartan managed a very respectable 1-5 against Newmarket in the SAFC, as both teams shook hands on a point apiece. Seartan’s shooting consistency was crucial for Ballingeary, keeping them in the game.

Corner-forward: Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)

Anthony’s impressive 1-8 against Fermoy was vital, as the win moved them into second in Group A of the SAFC, and clear of any relegation troubles. The corner-forward was superb from frees, scoring an impressive seven overall, and the Duhallow side will need him to come good once again when they face Kanturk if they are to make a quarter-final.

Substitutes:

Gearóid Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán)

Finen O’Faolain (Cill na Martra)

Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) 1-2

Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary) 0-5

Peter Calnan (Bandon) 1-2

Sean Fitzgerald (O’Donovan Rossa) 1-2