Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 14:15

Paddy 'the Champ' Martin Cup hails the best boxers on Leeside

Micheál Martin will once again this year present the trophy to one of the rising stars of Cork boxing
Paddy 'the Champ' Martin Cup hails the best boxers on Leeside

Paddy 'the Champ' Martin pictured in an Irish vest during his iilustrious career.

Mick O'Brien

THE Táinaiste Micheál Martin will present the Paddy 'the Champ' Martin Cup for the 10th consecutive year next month. 

This cup at the request of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association was sponsored by the Martin family to perpetuate the memory of Paddy Martin.

Paddy was a co-founding member of the association and a former Glen BC and international boxer. The invitation to the Martin family and the primary purpose of launching the cup was outlined to Micheál Martin by the late Tim O'Sullivan in March 2014. He was a lifelong friend of Paddy Martin and the other cofounding member of the association.

The criteria specified that the annual winner of the cup would be selected exclusively from Cork's All-Ireland Boxing Champions from that year. Each year three nominations would be submitted and the Cork Ex-Boxers would then select the winner. 

Michéal Martin presenting the Paddy The Champ Martin Cup to Christina Desmond with Mick O'Brien and Paddy McSweeney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Michéal Martin presenting the Paddy The Champ Martin Cup to Christina Desmond with Mick O'Brien and Paddy McSweeney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The first presentation of the cup was made by Micheál Martin at the Cork County Boxing Board Centenary dinner in October 2014. He made all subsequent presentations.

The inaugural winner was Christina Desmond, Cork’s most prolific national elite title winner and a European and World medalist.

Other outstanding boxers were presented with the Paddy Martin Cup. Steve Cairns, then with the Lough Mahon Boxing Club won a European Junior Silver Medal, and is today listed as a pro. Leanne Murphy has won multiple national titles in addition to captaining her country and landing a European Championship bronze. Last month Leanne won a Gold Medal in the Haringey Cup International Boxing Championships in London.

Cathal Crowley last year dazzled the Yanks in an international tournament in San Francisco. He is also the holder of four All-Ireland titles.

Tomás McCarthy, following a string of National Juvenile successes, was presented with the Paddy Martin Cup in 2016. Two years later he won an elite title the National Stadium which bridged a cap of 16 years. 

The pride of Kanturk Katie O'Keefe was last year presented with the famous cup. She is the holder of eight All-Ireland Juvenile titles and the only Cork boxer to win three European Junior Championship medals.

PRIDE

The last decade has been a very committed 10 years of boxing activity for Micheál Martin. Last May on The Late Late Show he acknowledged his pride in the sport of boxing. 

On March 23, the Tánaiste was guest speaker at a house full Cork City hall. The occasion was a Glen Boxing Club in association with Cork City Council Commemoration Concert and Boxing Tournament. This event was held to belatedly mark the centenary of the death of Cork patriot Tomas McCurtain who as Lord Mayor of Cork and president of the Glen Boxing Club.

Following a busy day in the Dail, despite being delayed in heavy traffic, he still made it on time to deliver a very passionate speech. The event was streamed live all over the world. 

In his address, Micheál Martin paid tribute to the sacrifice of Tomás McCurtain choosing his words very warmly to fully illustrate to the audience his admiration and respect for the slain hero. 

On entering politics Martin delightfully recalled canvassing in Ballyphehane during his first campaign in the City Council elections of 1985. Laden with policy documents and manifestos he was setting out to change the political landscape. However, he was met at the doors with the same question everywhere: 'who are you now, are you Paddy the Champ's son...'

Many constituents then rejoiced as they informed Micheál that they too were in the City Hall the night his father defeated Joe Bygraves in a very famous fight that now forms part of Cork boxing folklore.

The Tánaiste then went on to speak about the many great boxing nights in the City Hall and his father's involvement in the sport. The link between Cork Boxing and Micheál Martin has always been very close. When he became Taoiseach, his first visit to a sports club in Ireland was to the Glen Boxing Club Ireland's oldest boxing institution.

The annual presentation of the Paddy Martin Cup is one of the highlights of the Cork Boxing year. Each recipient to date has not only excelled in the sport but went on to greater achievements.

Read More

Echo Boys Boxing club played their part in the legacy of Cork and Olympic boxing

More in this section

Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
Monkstown Golf Club 15th August 2023 Monkstown Golf Club honours popular members Jim Long and Greg Barrett
Cork BoxingOther Sports
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy analysing the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more