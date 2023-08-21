IAFC and Premier JFC round-up: Cathail O'Mahony returns for Mitchelstown in win over Kildorrery

IT was a hectic weekend in the Bon Secours Hospital IAFC and Premier JFC as the group-stages entered a key stage of the campaign.

Starting with the IAFC, favourites Aghabullogue made it two wins from two games in Group B following a 2-6 to 0-5 win over Glenville on Saturday in Caherlag. The Mid-Cork side led from pillar to post as they were never troubled by their opposition. Aghabullogue led 1-2 to 0-0 after seven minutes as they were aided by the wind. By half-time, the game was effectively over as the winners were ahead 2-5 to 0-1. Glenville did battle away in the second-half but a comeback never looked likely. Matthew Bradley impressed once again for the team in green and white kicking 1-2 while Paul Ring scored the other green flag.

Aghabullogue's, Niall Barry Murphy. Picture: Gavin Browne

In the other encounter in Group B, Adrigole got up and running with their first two points of the campaign following a 2-11 to 1-9 win over Gabriel Rangers in Keakill on Sunday and now draw level with the West Cork side going into the last round of games. David Harrington was Adrigole’s chief scorer.

In Group A, the two games took place on Sunday. Dromtarriffe made it two wins from two and have now booked a place in the knockout stages following victory over St Vincent’s, who suffered their first defeat. It ended 1-13 to 0-15 with Jack Murphy the hero for the winners with an injury-time point. The game was played in Ballyclough. Down the road in Carraig na bhFear, it was do or die for both Glanmire and Glanworth after suffering opening day defeats and it was Glanmire who reasserted their championship aspirations with a 0-14 to 1-10 win. Cathal McCarthy played well for Glanmire with two points. David Pyne was unfournate to be on the losing side as he ended up with 1-3.

Moving down to Group C, Mitchelstown welcomed back Cathail O’Mahony following an injury, as the Town defeated Avondhu rivals Kildorrery, 0-10 to 1-5 on Saturday in Glanworth. The winners led 0-6 to 1-0 at half-time, Dylan Kent with the Kildorrery goal after five minutes but they were unable to kick on.

Ricky Ronayne’s side had the experience to stay ahead of Kildorrery in the second-half as they picked up their first win of the season having drawn with Boherbue three weeks ago. Aaron O’Brien landed five points for the winners with O’Mahony kicking a point with the Cork footballer getting 50 minutes under his belt.

Boherbue are level on points with Mitchelstown after a nail biting 1-13 to 1-12 win over a Ken O’Halloran coached Ballinora side played in Coachford on Sunday. The Duhallow side led 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time but trailed 1-7 to 1-6 after 33 minutes when Michael Quirke goaled for Ballinora. Boherbue weathered the storm and were ahead 1-13 to 1-9 after 56 minutes. Ballinora rallied but they now suffer a second consecutive defeat.

David O'Connor helped Boherbue to a one-point win over Ballinora in the IAFC. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Moving down to the Premier JFC, 2022 County JAFC winners Kilmurry made it two wins from two in Group C following a hard-fought win over Kinsale in Ballincollig on Saturday as it finished 1-9 to 0-9. Wind assisted Kinsale started better as they led 0-6 to 1-2 but Lawrence Aisling’s goal after 19 minutes proved important in the end. Kinsale still had the advantage eight minutes into the second-half but once James O’Mullane levelled the contest, the Muskerry side pushed on to win by a goal even though Kinsale had their moments in the second-half. Liam Wall’s three white flags were key. It’s now Kinsale’s second defeat on the bounce.

Millstreet are back in contention in this group having lost the first day out. The Duhallow side beat St James 0-15 to 1-6 on Sunday in Kilmurry. Shane Hickey was the star of the show for the winners with 0-4. Cork senior footballer Darragh Cashman was influential with 0-2.

In Group A, the two games took place on Sunday. Urhan showed character in abundance to beat a fancied Ballydesmond side, 1-11 to 1-7 in Kilmichael. The Beara side have three points on the board and leapfrog Ballydesmond. St Nick’s recorded a badly needed win over Cullen in Mallow, 2-9 to 1-10, and move into second spot.

Group B encounters took place on what was a hectic Sunday. In a big game in Killavullen, Cobh are now level on points with Buttevant after recording a 1-10 to 1-9 win over the Avondhu club. Nathan O'Connell was the main man for the Imokilly club with 1-2.

Nathan O'Connell kicked 1-2 for Cobh in their win over Buttevant in the Premier JFC. Picture Dan Linehan

In a city derby in Páirc Uí Rinn, St Finbarr’s have made it two wins from two following a win over St Michael’s, 2-8 to 3-3. Adam Lyne and Denis O'Brien with the goals for the Barrs.