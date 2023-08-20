Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 16:49

Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty serve up a dour and disappointing draw

West Cork derby failed to ignite but it leaves it all to play for in Group A which along features Castlehaven and Valley Rovers
Clonakilty's Ben Ridgeway tackling Carbery Rangers' Brian Shanahan. Picture: Denis Boyle

Ger McCarthy

Carbery Rangers 0-6 Clonakilty 0-6 

CARBERY Rangers and Clonakilty drew a disappointing West Cork derby in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC at Enniskeane on Sunday afternoon.

A poor game failed to ignite despite a terrific playing surface and large attendance. It was 0-6 apiece deep into injury time and after both sides had wasted numerous chances to snatch victory.

Clon’s Johnny Leahy slipped when put through a minute from the end. Mark White galloped up from his Clonakilty goal and winded up to take a shot at goal only for the experienced John Hayes to execute a marvellous block before the final whistle sounded.

Both clubs will be grateful for avoiding defeat but neither will be overly happy with their performances.

Carbery Rangers head into their final group outing against a winless Valley Rovers knowing victory will secure a place in the knockout stages. Clonakilty square off against Castlehaven with both teams on three points from their opening Group A games.

A completely forgettable first half produced five scores, three from open play. Both teams were set up not to lose and, from the throw-in, dropped additional numbers back. This resulted in slow, ponderous build-up play with defences on top and forcing multiple turnovers. It was a pattern that would continue into the second period.

Clonakilty's Maurice Shanley under pressure from Kieran Santry, Carbery Rangers. Picture: Denis Boyle
Clonakilty's Maurice Shanley under pressure from Kieran Santry, Carbery Rangers. Picture: Denis Boyle

Carbery Rangers’ John O’Rourke landed a free inside 2 minutes before Darragh Gough responded shortly after. Clonakilty were content to retain possession and build slowly from the back while their opponents were equally happy to drop deep, bide their time and counter-attack whenever an opportunity arose.

Unfortunately, opportunities were few and it wasn’t until the 20th minute that the first score from open play materialised as Brian Shanahan fired over from distance.

That welcome score was once again responded to by Darragh Gough, who cut in from the right wing and split the posts.

Rangers lost Thomas O’Rourke to injury but shaded the first half, 0-3 to 0-2, courtesy of a Peadar O’Rourke point.

The second half wasn’t much better with Brian Hodnett and Peadar O’Rourke answering a Conor Daly free.

Backed by a strong wind, Seán White scored a cracker from distance to make it 0-5 to 0-4 before Rangers restored their two-point advantage via John Hodnett.

Every score was hard-earned throughout the afternoon as Conor Daly put the bare minimum between the teams once again.

A fantastic Ross Mannix score made it 0-6 apiece heading into injury time as the previously quiet crowd finally had something to get excited about.

Both teams were guilty of squandering chances as the clock ticked down. Clonakilty had the better opportunities with Johnny Leahy slipping and Mark White having his attempt superbly blocked down by John Hayes.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: P O’Rourke 0-2, J O’Rourke (0-1 f), B Shanahan, B Hodnett, J Hodnett 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: D Gough, C Daly (0-1 f) 0-2 each, S White, R Mannix 0-1 each.

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; J O’Riordan, K Scannell, D O’Dwyer; C Daly, B Shanahan, T O’Rourke (c); J Fitzpatrick, Barry Kerr; J Hodnett, J O’Rourke, B Hodnett; P O’Rourke, D Hayes, K Santry.

Subs: J Kevane for T O’Rourke (27, inj), J O’Brien for B Kerr (ht), S Linehan for D O’Dwyer (37), J Hayes for J O’Riordan (43), P Hodnett for D Hayes (53).

CLONAKILTY: M White (c); L O’Donovan, D Peet, T O’Connell; S White, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; M Shanley, B Ridgeway; D Lowney, D Gough, C Kenneally; R Mannix, C Daly, S McEvoy.

Subs: J Leahy for D Gough (51), O Bancroft for D Lowney (51).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

