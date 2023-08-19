Jack Cahalane goal helps Castlehaven defeat Valley Rovers

Castlehaven 1-12 Valley Rovers 0-9

CASTLEHAVEN got back to winning ways in Group A of the Bons Secours Premier SFC as they had six points to spare over Valley Rovers in Clonakilty on Saturday afternoon.

After drawing with Carbery Rangers in Round 1, the Haven needed a win here to keep their destiny in their own hands going into their final-round game with Clonakilty. They got what they wanted with a win that was professional if not domineering, and that leaves their opponents from Innishannon needing a win in their final game to keep the threat of relegation at bay.

Apart from the two points, a major lift for the Haven was the return of Brian Hurley who kicked 0-1 on his introduction at halftime. Hurley also saw Valleys’ Eoin Sullivan save both his penalty and the following rebound brilliantly after Jack Cahalane was pulled down as he went looking for his second goal of the game.

Valley Rovers were much improved from their opening-day loss to Clonakilty and were defensively sound for the most part. However, after kicking eight first-half points, they only managed one while playing into the wind and that was never going to be enough to get them what they desired from this fixture.

The penalty promised to bring an end to the contest when it was awarded with 10 minutes to go. The Haven were leading by 1-9 to 0-8 and perhaps thought a second green flag might help open the floodgates. Sullivan dispelled those thoughts, however, and there was only a goal between them when Darragh O’Shea kicked their only score of the half moments later.

Valley Rovers' Adam Walsh Murphy clears from Castlehaven's Jack Cahalane. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

This offered Valleys half a chance of salvation, and while they peppered the Haven square with a couple of high balls, Darragh Cahalane proved more than able to deal with them and his side kicked the last three points of the game. Jack O’Neill kicked a beauty after smart play from Hurley and Conor Cahalane before two Mark Collins frees brought the game to its conclusion.

Both sides were happy to allow each other possession in the opening exchanges as they soaked up pressure and then looked to poke holes in each other’s defences by breaking quickly.

Conor Cahalane put the Haven in front, but William Hurley, who was excellent in the opening period, created opportunities for Darragh Murphy and Rory O’Sullivan and when they both converted, their side led by 0-2 to 0-1 with 10 minutes played.

Jack Cahalane had already threatened a goal at that stage, and good interplay from Mark Collins and Michael Hurley gave him another opportunity, he finished brilliantly, clipping the ball home off the outside of his right boot. Hurley followed up with a point and everyone waited for the Haven to take control.

Valleys had other ideas though, as they kicked four of the next five points to level matters at 1-3 to 0-6. Adam Kenneally kicked two of them, Adam Walsh Murphy and Fiachra Lynch had the other two while Jack Cahalane responded for the Haven.

Lynch and Mark Collins then traded blows but two more frees from Collins pushed the Carbery side clear, though there was still time for Johnny Kiely to bring Valleys within one, 1-6 to 0-8, at the interval.

It was pedestrian enough on the resumption, but Castlehaven carried far more of a threat and kicked the only three scores of the third quarter through Hurley, Jack Cahalane and Sean Browne but they also lost both Rory Maguire and Cathal Maguire to injury.

Then came the unconverted penalty that the Haven never allowed to become a problem as they finished things off comfortably.

Scorers for Castlehaven: J Cahalane 1-2, M Collins 0-5 f, C Cahalane, B Hurley, M Hurley, S Browne, J O’Neill 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: F Lynch (0-1 m), A Kenneally 0-2 each, A Walsh Murphy, D Murphy, J Kiely, R O’Sullivan, D O’Shea 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, T O’Mahony, R Walsh; D Cahalane, R Maguire, M Collins (c); C Cahalane, A Whelton; R Minihane, C Maguire, S Browne; J O’Driscoll, M Hurley, J Cahalane.

Subs: B Hurley for Minihane (h-t), M Maguire for C Maguire (inj, 33), C Nolan for R Maguire (inj, 36), J O’Neill for Whelton (50).

VALLEY ROVERS: E Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, T O’Brien, D Muckian; B Murphy, J O’Driscoll, A Walsh Murphy; D Murphy, J Kiely; W Hurley, A Kenneally, R O’Sullivan; B Crowley, F Lynch, S Lynch.

Subs: E Delaney for Crowley (44), C McCarthy and D O’Shea for Murphy and O’Sullivan (both 53).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).