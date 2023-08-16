Ronan Dooley leads the way for Douglas with 13 points as they beat Inniscarra in the P1MHC

Douglas 2-22

Inniscarra 2-10

A solid Douglas display was good enough to maintain their unbeaten record in the Rebel Og Premier 1 Minor hurling championship with a resounding win over Inniscarra at Douglas on Wednesday night.

The mid Cork side went into this game on the back of a comfortable win over Glen Rovers but on this occasion they came up against a classy Douglas side who had a 13 point contribution from Ronan Dooley.

Douglas should have got off to the perfects start after just 20 seconds when Dooley broke clear of the Inniscarra defence but his ferocious shot was splendidly saved by goalkeeper Ben Gleeson.

Both sides played with intensity and they shared a brace points each in the opening ten minutes with three coming from placed balls.

Sean Coakley, Douglas, on his way to scoring his goal against Inniscarra. 2023 Rebel Og, Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship, Douglas V's Inniscarra, at Douglas Gaa, Cork.

The Douglas forwards looked lively and after Mark O’Brien split the posts a minute later they cut loose with a 1-3 tally in a six minute period.

The opening Douglas goal came in the 12th minute when a beautiful touch from Cork Minor football captain Sean Coakley who billowed the back of the net from an acute angle.

Inniscarra were committing silly fouls and they were duly punished by the excellent striking of Ronan Coakley who helped Douglas command a six point lead in the 15th minute.

Suddenly Douglas took their foot off the pedal and after going nine points without a score Inniscarra raised a green flag against the run of play.

After failing to clear what looked a simple task the ball fell to Cathal Lyons who drilled a low shot to the corner of the net.

In a half that was littered with frees Coakley registered seven out his nine point tally that ensured Douglas went in at the break commanding a 1-11 to 1-5 lead with all of Inniscarra’s points also coming from placed balls.

Mark O'Brien, Douglas, Conor O'Sullivan, Inniscarra 2023 Rebel Og, Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship, Douglas V's Inniscarra, at Douglas Gaa, Cork.

Dooley executed his tenth point in the opening minute of the restart and when Daniel O’Connell added another a minute later their lead was extended to eight points.

It was all Douglas for the remainder of the half as their forwards were deadly in front of goal and after some free flowing passing Mark O’Brien registered their second goal with three minutes remaining.

Inniscarra to their credit battled hard and they were rewarded with a goal at the death by Ronan O’Keeffe but this evening belonged to Douglas who look a quality side.

Tom Lucas, Douglas with Donncha MacPhaidin, battles for the high ball with Jack O'Mahony, Inniscarra, supported by Sean Murphy and Ryan Murphy. 2023 Rebel Og, Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship, Douglas V's Inniscarra, at Douglas Gaa, Cork.

Scorers for Douglas: R Dooley 0-13 (0-9f), S Coakley 1-2, M O’Brien 1-2, J O’Brien 0-2, D Murray, D O’Connell, T Lucas ((0-1 each).

Inniscarra: J Shine 0-6 (f), C Lyons 1-1, R O’Keeffe 1-0, D O’Brien (f), N Buckley, D O’Connor (0-1 each).

Douglas: M Kelly; L Kelleher, B O’Hehir, S O’Sullivan; D Murray, D Reddington, D MacPhaidin; O Haynes-Barry; J O’Brien; J Mouret, R Dooley, S Coakley; T Lucas, D O’Connell, M O’Brien.

Subs: S O’Keeffe for D Murray (47), C O’Donoghue for D O’Connell (52), D Taaffe for T Lucas (60).

Inniscarra: B Gleeson; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, R Murphy; D Enright, N Buckley, A Heelan; D O’Brien, J O’Mahony; D O’Connor, J Shine, S Murphy; R O’Keeffe, S Linehan, C Lyons.

Subs: S Brislane for D O’Connor (47), D O’Shea for S Murphy (50), K Keohane for C Lyons (55)

Referee: Willie Wallis (Aghada).