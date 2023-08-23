Adrigole host another successful Aidan Cremin football tourament

THE August Bank Holiday weekend saw Adrigole GAA host the second Aidan Cremin seven-a-side memorial football tournament.

The tournament was held in memory of the popular Kerry Garda who was a resident in Adrigole and stationed in Castletownbere. Aidan died suddenly in January 2021, and this tournament was played in memory of Aidan who gave so much to so many people, especially the young people of Adrigole and Beara. Teams from Adrigole, Castletownbere, Urhan, Garnish, Bere Island, Tousist, Beaufort and Garda were divided into two groups of four for the round-robin format.

In the round-robin stages played in the heavy rain, Adrigole and Bere Island emerged from Group A, while Garnish defeated Tuosist in a penalty shootout play-off, to join Beaufort from Group B. In the semi-finals Adrigole defeated Garnish and Beaufort beat Bere Island. It was a case of déjà vu as the final was a repeat of last year's decider between Aidan’s home club of Beaufort and his adopted club of Adrigole. At the end of full-time the teams were level on a scoreline of Adrigole 1-5 to Beaufort 2-2. In extra time it was Beaufort who got the important scores to emerge winners, 3-4 to 1-6, to win the tournament for a second successive year.

Once again this tournament proved to be a huge success and it just shows how special the GAA really is.

The Adrigole intermediate A football team are on the right road at the moment after what has been a challenging few years. This scribe was back in Macroom six years ago when Adrigole played Mitchelstown in the IFC Round 2B as it was called then in what was the old format. It was a lovely summer's evening in the Castle Grounds in June 2017 but on this particular evening it proved to be a difficult day for Adrigole.

The 2015 Cork U15 football team management of James McCarthy, the late Ben Flahive, Brian Lotty, Donal O'Mullane, Noel O'Leary, the late Aidan Cremin (back row, second from right), Jimmy Thompson, David Brosnan and Diarmuid Duggan pictured with team captain Mark Keane after winning the Munster U15 football tournament in Millstreet. Picture: John Tarrant

It was my first time encountering Aidan, he was a selector with Adrigole. His passion and determination left a lasting impression on me on what was an otherwise unforgettable day for the Beara club. Mitchelstown won 2-21 to 0-10 but even when the game was going into injury-time, Aidan was still full of vigour on the line. Adrigole had to wait four months to play again, thankfully those days are behind us now. The team in red and white beat Douglas 2-15 to 0-7 in the relegation play-off round two.

Adrigole reached the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours Hospital IAFC last season, losing to Boherbue by a point. Adrigole are aiming to be there or thereabouts again this season. The Beara outfit have a young team spearheaded by David Harrington. Adrigole have some fine gems, the likes of Jason Harrington, Seán O’Shea and brothers Seán and Ben O’Sullivan.

The hard work Aidan put in as manager of the team, as a selector and his coaching at underage level of the many players who are featuring for the intermediate A team today is now certainly bearing fruit. Gone but never forgotten.