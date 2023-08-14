Cork hurling talking points: Injuries cast a shadow as Sars shine and Glen bow out

SARS SOAR:

Outstanding in the league, Sarsfields' draw with Kanturk was a major upset in the opening phase. Johnny Crowley and Diarmuid O'Sullivan's charges took their disappointment out on St Finbarr's at Páirc Uí Rinn and never once looked like losing to the reigning champions.

They were ravenous on the breaks and squeezed the life out of the vaunted Barrs attack. Paul Leopold and Eoghan Murphy, who held Ben Cunningham to a point from play, were Sars' defensive pillars while unselfish team play allowed wing-backs Bryan Murphy and Luke Elliot to lash over 0-5 between them.

Ben Cunningham, St Finbarr's, being held off by Eoghan Murphy, Sarsfields. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

With a thriving underage production line, Sars have a huge pick and that depth was in evidence with Luke Hackett, Conor O'Sullivan, William Kearney and Liam Healy a seriously gifted quartet to spring off the bench. Daniel Kearney, before hobbling off, hoovered up possession and Jack O'Connor showed flashes of the form that lit up the summer of 2021.

They can now top the group if they beat Newtown and could put their early scare behind them to power to the business end of the Premier SHC.

Barrs were extremely flat but Damien Cahalane was a beast at centre-back, thundering out with the sliotar repeatedly and bombing over two points. They'll take stock and still be expected to qualify with a win over Kanturk.

INJURY ISSUES:

Some of the best-known hurlers on Leeside were marked absent last weekend.

Erin's Own dynamo Robbie O'Flynn and Blarney leader Mark Coleman have been carrying long-term injuries but Ciarán Joyce came off with a hamstring issue in Castlemartyr's loss to Ballinhassig so missed the win over Kilworth. More surprising was the sight of Darragh Fitzgibbon in a boot on the sideline for Charleville on Sunday, after completing the 60-plus minutes in the draw with Fr O'Neills.

With O'Flynn and Fitzgibbon both unavailable, an Erin's Own-Charleville draw was probably inevitable.

Will they make it back for the next matches on September 3 though?

Midleton lost Conor Lehane against Glen Rovers when he tangled with Eoin Downey. The Magpies were losing by a point at the break but the rest of the forwards, including Pa White who came on for Lehane and clipped 1-1, stepped up and they were emphatic victors in the end: 3-19 to 1-13.

Midleton face Blackrock in the last group game to see who tops it; the Rockies have been shorthanded themselves with Alan Connolly only making a couple of late cameos so far.

YOUNG GUNS FIRING:

Even if you're a Cork underage player, the step up to adult hurling with your club can be tricky. There's a weight of expectation before you factor in the increased physicality.

Na Piarsaigh's Ross O'Sullivan in a tussle for possession with Inniscarra's Ciaran Lombard and Liam Ryan. Picture: David Keane.

Kudos then to Ross O'Sullivan, only 18 this year, who showed his potential with a haul of 0-7 in Na Piarsaigh's defeat of Inniscarra, including some sweet over-the-shoulder efforts on the right flank. He's slight but extremely skillful and very tricky to curb in space. Glen Rovers' Stephen Lynam is in the same mould and also showed flashes of quality in their loss to Midleton.

Blackrock's Peter Linehan and Ollie McAdoo, Erin's Own midfielder Peter O'Shea and Douglas defender Mark Howell make their mark in round two as well.

James Dwyer (19) was a powerhouse at midfield for Ballincollig, scoring a goal and setting up another in a rout of Bandon.

Glen Rovers' Stephen Lynam tries to control the ball as Ballincollig's James Dwyer and Colin Moore close in. Picture: David Keane.