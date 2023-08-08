Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 10:03

The Echo Sport Podcast: Analysing round one of the Cork club hurling championships

Éamonn Murphy is joined by Denis Hurley and Barry O'Mahony for the third episode of the new podcast, in association with O'Sullivan Bros DIY, on the Cork Club Championships
Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy review the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.

THE Echo Sport Podcast, in association with our friends from O’Sullivan Brothers DIY, is here to keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

This week, Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley and Barry O’Mahony pick their Hurler of the Week and Team of the Week from the hurling action. Blackrock, Dungourney, Kanturk, Ballinhassig, Meelin and Barryroe are among the clubs in the spotlight after some thrilling games from Premier Junior up to Premier Senior.

Young guns like Jack Leahy and Ben Cunningham and veterans Lorcán McLoughlin and Fintan O'Leary were in the mix for standout hurler of round one.

There were a host of shocks that upset the Power Rankings as Sars, Blarney, Ballincollig, Russell Rovers and more failed to win.

The Echo Sport Podcast, available every Tuesday on Echolive.ie/Podcast and all the major platforms.
Every Tuesday morning on Echolive.ie/Podcast/ and all the podcast platforms, we’ll be breaking down the key games, working through the major talking points and previewing the matches you need to catch on the Cork GAA club scene.

Cork hurling talking points: Rockies look the part as Ben Cunningham puts his hand up

