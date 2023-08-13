Premier SHC: Eoghan Murphy salvages draw for Erin's Own against Charleville

Charleville 0-17

Erin’s Own 0-17

Eoghan Murphy’s free in the ninth minute of injury time earned a draw for Erin’s Own against Charleville in Group B of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC at Mallow on Sunday afternoon.

After Murphy had put his side ahead with his ninth point of the day in the 60th minute, Charleville – missing the injured Darragh Fitzgibbon, whose foot was in a boot – looked to have it won as Jack Doyle scored his ninth and tenth of what was a back-and-forth tussle. As the clock ticked due to a number of second-half stoppages, Erin’s Own wasted chances to level and Charleville missed opportunities to clinch it but there was time for one last attack for last year’s semi-finalists. When a disputed free was awarded on halfway, Murphy did the needful.

The result leaves Charleville on two points ahead of their clash with table-toppers Douglas while Erin's Own and Fr O'Neills are both on one.

With the wind in the first half, Erin’s Own got on top early, with a pair of lovely Matt O’Riordan points putting them into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the eighth minute.

Charleville's Oran O'Connell breaks from Erin's Own's Seán Kelly during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Charleville had reduced to arrears to a point, 0-5 to 0-4, when Tim Hawe almost seized upon indecision to force a goal chance for them but Maurice O’Carroll defended well to avert the danger.

Not long after that, Erin’s Own had to be thankful to full-back Shane Broderick for a great block on Jack O’Callaghan as he pulled the trigger following good play from Conor Buckley and Gavin Kelleher. At the other end, the Glounthaune side looking to be creating momentum as points from Peter O’Shea and Oran O’Regan helped them to move into an 0-5 to 0-4 lead by the 22nd minute.

Charleville came back strongly, however, and they had five of the last six points of the half, with Hawe and Jack O’Callaghan landing great efforts while Doyle had three. It left them with a 0-10 to 0-9 half-time lead and things got better on the resumption.

Twice, they could have had a goal as Andrew Cagney drew a save from Shay Bowen, who also repelled Hawe’s follow-up effort, but they were at least consoled by Buckley extending the advantage to two points.

Some positional switches, with Maurice O’Carroll moving to attack and Cian O’Connor taking over at centre-back while Ronan Twomey moved to midfield, helped Erin’s Own to regain their grip though.

Two long-range Eoghan Murphy frees had them level and though Doyle moved Charleville in front again, a run of four for Erin’s Own – two Murphy frees, Peter O’Shea and sub Shane Irwin – left it 0-15 to 0-12 with seven minutes remaining.

But Charleville wouldn’t give up. Doyle got his seventh point from a 20m free – they had hoped for a penalty – and then added one from play before sub David Forde tied matters on 57. That was the way it was to finish, albeit not without some twists and turns.

Scorers for Charleville: J Doyle 0-10 (0-7f), C Buckley, G Kelleher, J O’Callaghan, T Hawe, A Cagney, D Forde, O O’Connell 0-1 each.

Erin’s Own: E Murphy 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65), M O’Riordan, P O’Shea 0-2 each, R Twomey, O O’Regan, S Irwin 0-1 each.

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, F Cagney; A Dennehy, J Buckley, B O’Connell; J O’Callaghan, D O’Flynn; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle; O O’Connell, A Cagney, T Hawe.

Subs: M O’Flynn for B O’Connell (45), D Forde for O’Flynn (47, injured), R Carroll for O O’Connell (60).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, S Broderick, R O’Regan; J Sheehan, M O’Carroll, J O’Carroll; S Kelly, P O’Shea; M O’Riordan, S Guilfoyle, O O’Regan; R Twomey, E Murphy, C Lenihan.

Subs: S Cronin for Lenihan (half-time), S Irwin for Kelly (34).

Referee: B Murphy (Carrigtwohill).