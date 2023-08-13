Castlelyons too strong for Dungourney in east Cork derby PIHC clash

Castlelyons 1-17

Dungourney 0-7

CASTLELYONS kept their winning run going in the Co-op Superstores PIHC at Rathcormac on Sunday afternoon.

Castlelyons had defeated Bandon in their opening game and with two wins under their belt, it should be enough to qualify for the knock-out stages.

In the east Cork battle, Castlelyons were the better side from start to finish and even though they were against the wind in the second half they still managed to outscore their opponents.

Playing with the strong wind Castlelyons enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges with Alan Fenton getting them off the mark.

He added a second before his midfield partner James Kearney made it 0-3 to no score.

Fenton got his third to increase their lead before Leon Doocey saw his effort come back off the post for Castlelyons.

Fenton and Anthony Spillane increased their lead before Jack Leahy got Dungourney’s opening score.

Doocey, Anthony Spillane, and David Morrison added scores before Leahy got his second to make it 0-9 to 0-2.

Leahy added two more from frees but late points from Fenton made it 0-12 to 0-4 at half-time.

Fenton continued to dominate the scoring with two more at the start of the second half, both from frees. David Morrison had a chance to add a goal but his effort went wide as his side led 0-14 to 0-4.

Brian Forbes got Dungourney’s first point from play in the 43rd minute, one of only two points from play for the entire game.

Colm McCarthy kept the scoreboard ticking over for Castlelyons as he added two more before Ryan Denny scored from a free for Dungourney.

Another free from Fenton made it 0-17 to 0-6 as the game headed for injury time.

Shane Hegarty got Dungourney’s second point from play but it was no more than a consolation score at that stage.

Fenton had another late free but this time it dropped short and Anthony Spillane was alert to the dropping ball.

He caught it superbly and turned to blast to the back of the net with literally the last shot of the game to see his side run out comprehensive winners.

It now sets up a huge game between the winners and Ballincollig in the final round in a few weeks time.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton 0-10 (6f, 0-1 65), A Spillane 1-2, C McCarthy 0-2, J Kearney, L Doocey, D Morrison 0-1 each.

Dungourney: J Leahy 0-4 (4f), B Forbes, R Denny (f), S Hegarty 0-1 each.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; L Sexton, C Barry, D Spillane; K O’Leary, C Spillane, N O’Leary; J Kearney, A Fenton; L Doocey, P Roche, C McCarthy; D Morrison, A Spillane, O Hallihan.

Subs: J O’Leary for N O’Leary (44), S Moroney for C Barry (53), R Feeney for P Roche (59).

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; D Healy, M McGrath, C Padden; M Leahy, N Motherway, J McCarthy; S Hegarty, R Denny; J Ahern, B Forbes, J Ahern; J Leahy, N McGrath, C Griffin.

Subs: C Murphy for J Ahern (44), S Geaney for N McGrath, C Flynn for C Griffin (both 46).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll, Bride Rovers.