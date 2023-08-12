SAHC: Ross O'Sullivan on song as Na Piarsaigh overwhelm Inniscarra

Piarsaigh 1-25 Inniscarra 2-11

A much-improved Na Piarsaigh performance set the tone for their comfortable win over Inniscarra in the Co Op Superstores SAHC before a large attendance at Ballincollig on Saturday.

The city side lost their opening game to Bride Rovers and needed a win to get themselves back in contention and avoid getting into a relegation battle for the second consecutive season having dropped down from Premier.

To be fair Na Piarsaigh are working hard to restore their elite status and their final group game against Killeagh will decide who moves into the knockout stages.

You could sense the pressure on both sides in the opening exchanges but Na Piarsaigh playing against a strong wind were quickest from the blocks.

Inniscarra were punished as early as the opening minute for a careless foul that Eoin Moynihan easily converted. Cork hurling captain Sean O’Donoghue broke away from the Piarsaigh defence in the next Inniscarra attack but just as he was about to pull the trigger he was hooked by the astute Gordon Joyce.

Inniscarra looked all at sea in defence as they continued with their persistent fouling and with Moynihan punishing them at will they trailed by four points after just seven minutes.

It was hard to believe playing with the aid of the wind that it took Inniscarra eight minutes to open their account courtesy of a superb Kieran Rice white flag. Three consecutive Andrew McCarthy points reduced the deficit to the minimum with six minutes remaining to the interval.

Na Piarsaigh's Luke Sheehan is fouled by Inniscarra's Ciaran Lombard, during their Senior AHC clash at Ballincollig. Picture: David Keane.

Na Piarsaigh responded in style and with Cork U20 star Ross O’Sullivan showing his class when his side needed inspiration it helped the city side respond with five unanswered points.

A late Padraig Holland point reduced the deficit to five points 0-12 to 0-7 at the break but Inniscarra playing against the wind in the second half were under serious pressure for the restart.

O’Sullivan continued to pose Inniscarra problems on the restart with a classy point that was followed by a superb Patrick Rourke white flag as Na Piarsaigh looked a side on a mission.

Rourke has been a wonderful servant to Na Piarsaigh from his juvenile days and despite recovering from a cruciate injury three years ago he continues to show loyalty and commitment to his beloved club.

The one opportunity that Inniscarra had to stay in the game ironically fell to O’Donoghue but the Cork captain blasted his shot inches wide of the right post.

Incredibly the fouling continued and Moynihan increased the Piarsaigh lead to 11 points in the 37th minute with Inniscarra looking a disjointed outfit.

The movement of Na Piarsaigh forwards posed the static Inniscarra defence problems and a minute later the game was over as a contest with a wonderful goal. The outstanding Moynihan assisted a pinpoint pass to Shane Forde and his first step left the Inniscarra defence in his trail and despite getting fouled on route to goal his closing shot rattled the back of the net.

In the closing minutes, Na Piarsaigh took their foot off the gas that allowed Inniscarra to score two late goals from 21-yard frees. Credit to Padraig Holland a son of their former full-forward Darragh his striking from the placed balls were ferocious strikes.

In the end, Inniscarra were simply out of their depth and after winning the Premier Intermediate championship last season they now face the possibility of relegation.

For Na Piarsaigh all eyes will now be on their last chance saloon game against Killeagh but if they continue to display the same attitude they will give their East Cork opponents a true test.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: E Moynihan 0-13 (0-11 f), R O’Sullivan 0-7 (0-1 f), S Forde 1-1, P Lehane 0-2, D Connery (f), P Rourke 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: P Holland 2-3 f, A McCarthy 0-3, S O’Donoghue 0-2, K Rice, E McCarthy, S Sheehan 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; P Murphy, E Gunning, A Dennehy; G Joyce, D Connery, C Buckley, K Moynihan, E Moynihan; K Buckley, E Sheehan, L Sheehan; R O’Sullivan, P Rourke, S Forde.

Subs: P Lehane for K Moynihan (inj h-t), E Kidney for K Buckley (38), C Hogan for P Rourke (55), S P Cooke for L Sheehan (58).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; C O’Leary, B O’Mahony, C Lombard; S Sheehan, L Ryan, D Keane; J Harrington, S O’Donoghue; O McCarthy, K Rice, A McCarthy; P Holland, C Casey, C O’Leary.

Subs: D O’Keeffe for C O’Leary (45), M Nagle for K Rice (45).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).