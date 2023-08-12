Fermoy hold off Mallow in key SAHC clash

Fermoy 0-18 Mallow 1-13

THIS Co-Op Superstores Senior A Hurling Championship game at Castletownroche on Saturday was really fought to the final whistle.

Rivals Fermoy and Mallow had lost their opening round game and both desperately needed a win to save their season. Fermoy were five points up early in the second half but Sean Hayes' frees and a goal from Denis Hayes kept them in the mix coming down the stretch.

Indeed some sharp goalkeeping from Shane Coughlan was crucial in the victory.

The sliotar goes wide after a high ball is drooped into the Fermoy goalmouth as Sean Hayes looks to pounce. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mallow had the aid of the strong cross breeze in the first half though they'd finish with four more wides in that period. Mark Tobin pointed in the first minute with Fionn O'Neill making 0-2 to 0-0 after 2 minutes. Fermoy opened their account in the fifth minute when Darragh Carroll and David O'Callaghan worked well for Darragh Daly who pointed. Shane Aherne levelled soon after.

Mallow hit the front by Paul Lyons. A foul on Garry O'Callaghan led to a pointed free by Brian O'Sullivan. Good play by Shane Aherne led to a good solo run by Darragh Daly with Fermoy forcing a 65 that Brian O'Sullivan converted.

Both sides were off target before Jake Carr placed Aherne for a point. A period of dominance by Fermoy saw them have six points on the trot and eight out of the last nine.

Mallow battled back well with Niall O'Riordan and Darragh Moynihan doing well. In the 21st minute, Seamus Buckley set up a Ronan Sheehan score.

O'Sullivan and Hayes exchanged frees before a Ronan Mills point. A well-placed puckout by Coughlan found David O'Callaghan who made it 0-10 to 0-6. Mallow replied with a late point by Mark Tobin. At halftime, Fermoy led 0-10 to 0-7.

Light rain fell on the restart. An O'Sullivan free was followed by a Darragh Daly point 0-12 to 0-7 after 33 minutes. Sean Hayes kept Mallow in touch from a free. James Molloy struck a fine point for Fermoy. Martin Brennan restored the five-point lead for Fermoy.

Both sides continued to exchange frees as Fermoy led 0-15 to 0-11 by the 50th minute. Further pressure saw Fermoy edge 0-17 to 0-11 clear by the 52nd minute.

Mallow threw caution to the wind. They had a goal by Denis Hayes and they also had a few more goal chances.

Good play by Tomás Clancy led to a great point from a tight angle by Padraigh de Roiste. Mallow had two late points by Hayes (free) and Ronan Sheehan. In their final attack, Bill Kingston worked well with Pa Healy but Coughlan made a splendid save. Time ran out and Fermoy were deserving winners.

Scorers for Fermoy: B O'Sullivan 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), D Daly, S Aherne, P de Roiste, D O'Callaghan, M Brennan 0-2 each, J Carr, J Molloy 0-1 each.

Mallow: S Hayes 0-6 (0-5 f, 0-1 65), Hayes 1-0, M Tobin, R Sheehan 0-2 each, P Lyons, R Mills, F O'Neill 0-1 each.

FERMOY: S Coughlan; P Murphy, S Shanahan, G Lardner; J O'Brien, D Carroll, P de Roiste; M Brennan, D Daly; J Molloy, D O'Callaghan, S Aherne; B O'Sullivan, G O'Callaghan, J Carr.

Subs: A Creed for G O'Callaghan, T Clancy for J Molloy, A Aherne for D Daly.

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, J Healy; P Healy, N O'Riordan, D Moynihan; S Buckley, R Sheehan; P Lyons, D Hayes, M Tobin; D Sheehan, S Hayes, F O'Neill.

Subs: R Mills for J Healy, S O'Callaghan for M Tobin, S Lenighan for R Mills.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)