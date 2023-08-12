Blarney hurlers withstand Courcey fightback to revive SAHC hopes

Blarney 2-18 Courcey Rovers 2-16

Blarney got their Co-op Superstores SAHC campaign back on track at Ovens on Saturday.

Their win over Courcey Rovers means they go into their final game against Ballyhea knowing a win should see them through.

Two early goals were key scores with Padraig Power and Alan McEvoy both raising green flags, the latter from a penalty.

But even at that they had to withstand a second-half comeback from Courceys, which saw them back on level terms several times, but unfortunately for them, they never managed to take the lead.

You would expect nothing less from the Ballinspittle side who never give in no matter what and again, led by Richard Sweetnam and Sean Twomey, they kept going right to the end and can consider themselves a little unlucky not to at least get a draw.

The winners had impressive displays all over the pitch with Shane Barrett outstanding in the middle of the park, Padraig Power proving a handful up front, and in defence Patrick Crowley led by example.

Midfielder Shane Barrett was in top form for Blarney. Picture: Larry Cummins

The game was only three minutes old when Blarney raised their first green flag when Padraig Power was put through by Cian Barrett to find the back of the net. Conor Power added a point as Blarney got off to a better start.

John McCarthy got Courceys first score but from the restart, Blarney were awarded a penalty for a tackle on Denis McSweeney. Up stepped Alan McEvoy to make no mistake, to make it 2-1 to 0-1 after seven minutes.

Shane Barrett added two from frees, with Richard Sweetnam replying for Courceys.

Credit to the Ballinspittle side they kept going, with Sean Twomey, Rory O’Callaghan, Fergus Lordan and Sweetnam all raising white flags to make it 0-6 to 2-3.

Barrett added two more, one from a 65, and Cian Barrett was also on target to restore their six-point lead.

Two frees from Sweetnam reduced the deficit with Shane Barret on target again to make it 2-7 to 0-8.

But two late points from Twomey had it back down to a three-point game again at half-time as Blarney led by 2-7 to 0-10.

Shane Barrett increased their lead before Sweetnam got Courceys first point of the second half.

Twomey raised a white flag before Padraig Power made it 2-9 to 0-12.

But with 37 minutes the sides were level when a goalmouth scramble saw Alan McEvoy find the back of the net for Courceys.

Barrett and Sweetnam both pointed from frees before three in a row from the former saw Blarney lead by 2-15 to 1-13 with 10 minutes to go.

Sweetnam kept the scoreboard ticking over for Courceys, with Cian and Shane Barrett doing the same at the other end.

With two minutes left Blarney looked like they had weathered the storm as they led 2-17 to 1-15.

But Courceys weren’t finished yet, with Daniel O’Donovan getting their second goal and Sweetnam adding a point from a free to make it 2-16 to 2-17.

But in injury-time Padraig Power put two between the sides as Blarney held on for the win and to Courcey Rovers' championship ambitions.

Scorers for Blarney: S Barrett 0-12 (0-6 f, 0-1 65), P Power 1-3, A McEvoy 1-0 pen, C Barrett 0-2, C Power 0-1.

Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-9 f, C Roche, D O’Donovan 1-0 each, S Twomey 0-4, J McCarthy, R O’Callaghan, F Lordan 0-1 each.

BLARNEY: C Murphy; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Murphy; P Philpott, P Crowley, A McEvoy; S Barrett, C Hegarty; D McSweeney, C Power, C Hegarty; S Mulcahy, P Power, C Barrett.

Subs: W Crowley for C Power, C Dunlea for S Mulcahy (both 56), J O’Keeffe for P Philpott (60).

COURCEY ROVERS: M O’Donovan; C Daly, B Collins, K Collins; L Collins, F Lordan, D Collins; DJ Twomey, M Collins; O Crowley, S Twomey, L Collins; R O’Callaghan, J McCarthy, R Sweetnam.

Subs: B Ryan for B Collins (19), R Nyhan for O Crowley (45), D O’Donovan for R O’Callaghan (46), O Crowley for J McCarthy (59.

Referee: Cathal McAlister, Aghada.