Premier SHC: Jamie Coughlan inspires Newtown to victory over Kanturk

Newtownshandrum: 2-18

Kanturk: 1-19

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM have given themselves a chance of qualifying heading into the final Group C game following a two-point victory over Kanturk in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC at Charleville on Saturday afternoon.

The North Cork side lost first day out to St Finbarr’s but now have an opportunity going into the third and final group stage match. Kanturk had already one point on the board following their impressive draw against Sarsfields, and had the chances in this one to win the game as they ended up with 16 wides.

In a lively game of hurling, Newtownshandrum hit the first point after two minutes through a Jamie Coughlan free only for Ian Walsh to draw parity a minute later following great work by Colin Walsh.

Newtown then scored 1-2 without reply. Coughlan with the goal as he intercepted Kanturk goalkeeper Grantus Bucinskas pass out to his defenders and the former Cork player made no mistake from close-range, 1-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes.

Newtown hit two of the next three points before Kanturk slotted over three unanswered points, Lorcán McLoughlin with two frees and Rory Sheahan also from a free, 1-5 to 0-5 after the first quarter. Coughlan was on fire as he raised two white flags in the space of two minutes for Newtown.

The sides exchanged points before Alan Walsh clipped over an effort for Kanturk to leave just four points between the sides in what was a very open game, 1-8 to 0-7 after 23 minutes. Newtown took a firm grip on proceedings with 1-2 in two minutes. That man Coughlan with his second green flag, as his low shot nestled into the corner of the net, 2-10 to 0-7.

Kanturk finished the half strongly with 1-3 without reply. Alan Walsh with the goal. The latter was a constant threat throughout as he finished with aplomb from close range. 2-10 to 1-10 at half-time.

Kanturk's Colin Walsh on the run during the PSHC at Charleville. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In what was a topsy-turvy encounter, the new half started with Kanturk hitting three points on the bounce to draw level, 1-13 to 2-10.

Alan Walsh and Brian O’Sullivan points sent Kanturk two points clear eleven minutes into the second-half before three Newtown points nudged them ahead with 15 minutes remaining, 2-13 to 1-15. Cormac O’Brien’s effort the pick of the Newtown scores.

The sides traded points as the game was in the melting pot entering the final seven minutes. Sheahan levelled from a free before a long-range Tim O’Mahony effort gave the green and gold a slender 2-15 to 1-17 lead after 56 minutes. The teams swapped white flags before a long-range McLoughlin effort levelled the game going into injury-time.

The winners finished well, points from Cathal Naughton and sub Michael Thompson nudged Newtown home. McLoughlin’s close-range free in the dying seconds was stopped by a number of Newtown players on the line as the Avondhu club hung on for a priceless win.

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan 2-9 (0-6 f), T O’Mahony 0-3, C Naughton 0-2, C O’Brien, M Thompson, S Griffin, J Twomey 0-1 each.

Kanturk: L McLoughlin 0-6 (0-5 f), Alan Walsh 1-2, C Walsh 0-3, R Sheahan (f), B O’Sullivan, I Walsh 0-2 each, J Browne, R Walsh 0-1 each.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; R Troy, J Herlihy, K O’Sullivan; T O’Mahony, C O’Brien, D Hawe; C Bowles, C Twomey; J Coughlan, D O’Connor, C Naughton; M Ryan, R Geary, J Geary.

Subs: S Griffin for C Bowles (38), J Twomey for J Geary (43), M Thompson for D O’Connor (54), P Noonan for D Hawe (57).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, M Healy, P Walsh; L McLoughlin, Aidan Walsh; C Walsh, L O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick; R Sheahan, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for Aidan Walsh (inj), D Browne for M Healy (both 19), R Walsh for J Fitzpatrick (28), C Clernon for I Walsh (59).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Shamrocks).