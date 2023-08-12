Premier SHC: Rampant Blackrock maintain fine form with big win over Bishopstown

Blackrock 2-33

Bishopstown 0-10

Blackrock rarely put a foot wrong as they enjoyed a comfortable victory over Bishopstown in Group A of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

While the result doesn’t confirm their place in the knockout stage just yet, this was another encouraging display from Jamie Harrington’s side.

A Glen Rovers win over Midleton on Sunday coupled with a Magpies win over the Rockies in three weeks could make for a three-way tie at the top of the table, in which case scoring difference would determine the qualifiers for the quarter-finals, but a victory by 29 points can only help in such a scenario.

In a sense, they were on a hiding to nothing, rated as unbackable favourites, but the approach they took, never letting up in terms of effort or scoring output, will be pleasing.

In essence, this was a continuation of the patterns that prevailed in the clubs’ respective openers last week.

Having laid down a significant market with an eight-point win over Glen Rovers, Blackrock came in here with a confidence that ensured the outcome was decided very early. Moving the ball smartly as they had against the Glen, they amassed an 0-11 to 0-1 lead inside the opening 17 minutes.



Peter Linehan of Blackrock looking to go past Bishopstown's Diarmuid Lester during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Dan Linehan

Even after Bishopstown eroded their arrears slightly, Robbie Cotter’s goal on 24 minutes underlined the Rockies’ superiority and they retired at half-time with a 1-17 to 0-8 advantage.

While the first two points of the second half were shared, 1-10 without reply from Blackrock opened up a 25-point lead before the Town got another. Having lost their opener to Midleton, the defeated side must now face the Glen in their final group match, needing something in order to avoid the relegation play-off.

There was no shame in losing to such a well-performing Blackrock side, though Bishopstown – for whom only one starting forward scored from play – could be accused of being almost too accommodating, given the space afforded the men in green and gold.

After Kevin O’Keeffe opened the scoring inside seven seconds, Bishopstown were level with a big free from goalkeeper Cathal Fitzpatrick but it was the only time that parity pertained. Foreshadowing their second-half scoring streak, Blackrock piece together ten points on the trot as their neat passing interplay cut through their opponents.

Robbie Cotter, Blackrock has his jersey held by Seán Foley, Bishopstown in their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC match at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mark O’Keeffe picked up where he had left off against the Glen while wing-back Niall Cashman scored three identical points from the wing. Teenager Peter Linehan again did well while Robbie Cotter and Tadgh Deasy posed a twin threat inside.

Three Bishopstown points in a row, two from Daniel Murray and one by Brian Murray, brought them back to 0-13 to 0-5 by the 23rd minute but Blackrock’s response was to cancel that out with their first goal. Alan O’Callaghan, impeccable in defence all through, was allowed to carry the ball deep into Town territory before offloading to Daniel Meaney and he in turn placed Cotter for a low shot to the net.

Deasy might have had another goal as half-time approach – Fitzpatrick – diverting the ball over the bar – but a 12-point advantage at the interval was a fair reflection of proceedings.

Linehan, well set up by Cathal Cormack, made it a 13-point lead on the restart, with Darragh O’Donovan replying with a free for Bishopstown before the Rockies went into overdrive.

Their second goal started the sequence, as Cotter’s driving run was only ended in illegal fashion for a penalty, with Deasy drilling his shot beyond Fitzpatrick. Kevin O’Keeffe, Meaney, sub Fionn Coleman, Cotter, Linehan, Oliver McAdoo, Niall Cashman, Michael O’Halloran and Cathal Cormack were all among the scores while John Cashman ensured the clean sheet was maintained at the other end and Ciarán Cormack’s energy ensured a plentiful supply of possession, augmented by Gavin Connolly’s impressive puckouts.

Deasy might have had another goal at the end, Fitzpatrick saving well from him, but it scarcely mattered.

Scorers for Blackrock: R Cotter, T Deasy (1-0 penalty) 1-4 each, K O’Keeffe 0-6 (0-2f), N Cashman 0-4, M O’Halloran, P Linehan 0-3 each, Cathal Cormack, D Meaney, M O’Keeffe 0-2, F Coleman, S O’Keeffe, O McAdoo 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: B Murray 0-3, D Murray, D O’Donovan (0-2f) 0-2 each, P Morris, D Lester, C Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; O McAdoo, J Cashman, A O’Callaghan; Cathal Cormac, M O’Keeffe, N Cashman; Ciarán Cormack, K O’Keeffe; S O’Keeffe, D Meaney, M O’Halloran; P Linehan, T Deasy, R Cotter.

Subs: F Coleman for Deasy (38-40, temp), A Connolly for M O’Keeffe (46), M O’Keeffe for Meaney (57).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; S Foley, B Murphy, D Lester; D Daly, B Murray, D Murray; M McStay, C O’Hora; L Lordan, L O’Driscoll, C O’Driscoll; D O’Donovan, P Morris, P Honohan.

Subs: G Murphy for Honohan (17, injured), B McCarthy for McStay (30, injured), C Dunne for O’Hora (49), R Foley for C O’Driscoll (54, injured).

Referee: C O’Regan (Ballyhea).