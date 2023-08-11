Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 21:08

Premier SHC: Good response as Sarsfields down champions St Finbarr's

Strong finish to first half gives Sars platform to push on after opening-round draw
Daniel Kearney of Sarsfields tries to evade Sam Cunningham of St Finbarr's in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Denis Hurley

Sarsfields 1-26 

St Finbarr’s 3-17 

Sarsfields moved to the top of Group C of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC with victory over reigning champions St Finbarr’s at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night.

Having drawn with Kanturk in their opener last weekend, the RedFM Hurling League champions were under pressure going into this tie against the team that had eliminated them in the group stages last year, but the Riverstown side produced a strong response.

A good finish to the first half left them five points ahead at half-time and the lead was only reduced to three when William Buckley scored a late goal for the Barrs. Even then, Sars had an immediate response when sub Luke Hackett netted and, though Ben Cunningham did goal from a penalty for the Barrs at the death, the outcome had been decided.

The result leaves Sars on three points with the Barrs on two while Kanturk, who have one, take on a Newtownshandrum side seeking their first points on Saturday in Charleville (3pm).

While the Barrs were playing into the stiff wind in the first half, they had the opening point from Ethan Twomey inside the first minute and Ben Cunningham doubled the lead following a free earned by good pressure as Sars looked to play out.

Conor Cahalane of St Finbarr's gets a pass away as Sarsfields' Killian Murphy closes in.  Picture: Jim Coughlan
However, Sars began to settle and reeled off five successive points. Midfielder Daniel Kearney was influential in this period while Luke Elliott and Paul Leopold impressed in defence and it was Kearney’s long-range effort that made it 0-5 to 0-2 on 12 minutes.

After a Cunningham 65 was answered by a long-range Aaron Myers free, the Barrs were level. Captain Billy Hennessy, full of industry throughout, was the engineer of the move as he arrowed a ball towards Brian Hayes, who had a good tussle with Craig Leahy all evening. On this occasion, Hayes gathered the ball at the second attempt and produced a good batted finish beyond Donnacha McCarthy to leave it 1-13 to 0-6.

Parity on this occasion was only fleeting as Jack O’Connor put Sars back in front with this second point of the game and Aaron Myers and Colm McCarthy did likewise after equalisers from Cunningham and Jack Cahalane respectively.

McCarthy’s individual point left it 0-10 to 1-5 with eight minutes of normal time remaining before half-time and, while Sars had wasted some good scoring chances up to then, they powered on in the closing segment of the half.

Elliott had a couple of raspers to underline his fine play while Brian drew a save from Shane Hurley and then got on the scoresheet. That point made it 0-15 to 1-6 and, while Ben Cunningham’s free and a point from his brother Sam did bridge the Barrs’ scoring gap, another Myers free left Sars retiring with a 0-16 to 1-8 advantage.

Despite having the elements behind them on the resumption, the Barrs couldn’t take immediate advantage – when Eoin Keane was harshly punished for a perceived fouling of the ball, Myers opened up a six-point lead from a free.

While a fine point from distance by Damien Cahalane and a huge Ben Cunningham free did suggest the Barrs were gaining momentum as they came to within four, 0-18 to 1-11, by 37 minutes, that was punctured as a late Cunningham foul on Kearney resulted in a free from where the ball landed.

Myers once again punished the indiscretion and, though Kearney was forced to retire injured, Sars withstood any further efforts by the Barrs to build up a head of steam. Kearney’s replacement Conor O’Sullivan landed a good point on 48, making it 0-23 to 1-14, and Myers opened up a seven-point lead.

As the clock ran down, the Barrs sought goals, with Brian Hayes having a shot taken off the line by the excellent Cathal McCarthy while Jack Cahalane had an effort too. It wasn’t until the regulation 60 minutes had elapsed that they breached the Sars cover, with Buckley reacting after goalkeeper McCarthy saved a low Cunningham free.

It made it 0-26 to 2-17 and gave the Barrs hope of a miracle fightback, but Sars stayed calm and James Sweeney did brilliantly to set sub Liam Healy away before he set up fellow replacement Hackett for a well-taken goal.

In the last play, Barrs sub Brian Ramsey was fouled in the large rectangle as he contested a Buckley ball in. Cunningham netted the penalty, but time had run out for the Togher side.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers 0-10 (0-8f), L Hackett 1-1, J O’Connor, L Elliott 0-3 each, B Murphy, D Kearney 0-2 each, C Darcy, C O’Sullivan, Colm McCarthy, J Sweeney 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham 1-11 (1-0 penalty, 0-8f, 0-2 65), B Hayes, W Buckley 1-0 each, D Cahalane 0-2, S Cunningham, E Twomey, J Cahalane, E Finn 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; P Leopold, C Leahy, Cathal McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliott; K Murphy, D Kearney; J O’Connor, D Hogan, J Sweeney; Colm McCarthy, C Darcy, A Myers.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for D Kearney (40, injured), L Healy for Darcy (42), L Hackett for Hogan (53), W Kearney for Colm McCarthy (59).

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; C Doolan, D Cahalane, B Hennessy; E Finn, E Twomey; C Cahalane, B Cunningham, S Cunningham; W Buckley, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: J Barrett for S Cunningham (56), B Ramsey for J Cahalane (60).

Referee: S Scanlon (Newcestown).

