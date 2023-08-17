Intermediate A and Premier Junior football preview

THE second round of the football championship takes places this weekend and a match of huge significance which falls into the do-or-die category is the meeting of Glanmire and Glanworth on Sunday in Carrig na BhFear at 3pm in the Bon Secours Hospital IAFC.

Both teams lost their opening Group A games against Dromtarriffe and St Vincent’s respectively. Both sides know the ramifications of another defeat. In Glanmire’s case, they are one of the teams expected to have a good run in this year’s championship. The Imokilly side have huge potential given their population, but they are in an area where hurling is the currency with Sarsfields only around the corner.

Goals were the difference in Glanworth’s 2-6 to 0-9 defeat to St Vincent’s three weeks ago. The North Cork side reached the last eight in 2022, and they have had the tendency to upset the odds down through the years. The experienced Dave Pyne is an influential figure in Glanworth’s team.

In Group B, Aghabullogue have come close in recent years and are capable of atoning for last year’s final defeat to Kilshannig. The Muskerry side won comfortably against Adrigole in the opening round and victory on Saturday against Glenville in Caherlag at 5pm, would put one foot in the knock-out phase. Matthew Bradley kicked 1-7 for Aghabullogue in round one.

Glenville suffered a seven-point defeat to Gabriel Rangers three weeks ago and will need a much improved performance in this one to trouble their opposition. They will look to Michael O’Driscoll, Ryan Murray, Seán Desmond and Colin O’Keeffe to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Mitchelstown will look to get their first win of the group-stage when they take on Avondhu rivals Kildorrery on Saturday in Glanworth at 5pm. The Town could have won the opening round game against Boherbue, but they could have also lost it but in the end both teams settled for a point apiece as it finished 1-7 to 0-10. Cork footballer Cathail O’Mahony missed that game due to injury and could play some part this weekend.

Mitchelstown's Seán Walsh being challenged by Dromtarriffe's Adam Buckley in the IAFC at Kanturk last season. Walsh is an integral part of Mitchelstown's team. Picture: Denis Minihane

Kildorrery’s 0-8 to 0-7 win over Ballinora in the opening round certainly wasn’t a classic but Kildorrery wouldn’t have cared a jot. Their excellent hurling goalkeeper Ian Butler is also a fine footballer, with James Keating, William Fouhy and Shane O’Neill also important players for the team in white and blue.

Group A

SUNDAY: Glanworth v Glanmire, Carrig na bhFear, 3pm; Dromtarriffe v St Vincent’s, Glantane, 4pm.

Results: Dromtarriffe 3-14 Glanmire 3-10; St Vincent’s 2-6 Glanworth 0-9.

GROUP B

SATURDAY: Aghabullogue v Glenville, Caherlag, 5pm.

SUNDAY: Gabriel Rangers v Adrigole, Kealkill, 4pm.

Results: Aghabullogue 3-13 Adrigole 1-7; Gabriel Rangers 2-12 Glenville 1-8.

GROUP C

SATURDAY: Mitchelstown v Kildorrery, Glanworth, 5pm.

SUNDAY: Boherbue v Ballinora, Coachford, 4pm.

Results: Mitchelstown 1-7 Boherbue 0-10; Kildorrery 0-8 Ballinora 0-7.

The new Premier JFC got off to a great start three weeks ago with some great games and some impressive wins.

In Group A, Ballydesmond, inspired by the evergreen Donncha O’Connor, had a three-point win over St Nick’s and head into Sunday’s second group game against Urhan in Kilmichael at 4pm high in confidence. The Beara side could and maybe should have beaten Cullen in the first match as it finished 0-8 apiece. They were unable to convert a penalty in the first-half, as Conchubar Harrington’s effort was saved by Cullen goalkeeper Finbarr O’Connor.

There is a big game between two fancied teams on Sunday from Group B. Division 6 league winners Buttevant, fresh from their two-point win over St Michael’s second team, face a Cobh side hoping to bounce back from their one-point defeat to St Finbarr’s reserves in the first match. The contest is on in Killavullen at 4pm.

Kilmurry's Gearoid O'Mahony and Buttevant's David Hanlon tussle for the ball during the Cork Credit Unions Division 6 League final at Millstreet back in July. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In Group C, championship favourites Kilmurry will be tipped to get the better of Kinsale on Saturday in Ballincollig at 3pm, but Kinsale will be fighting for their championship lives after being beaten by a point to St James three weeks ago.

GROUP A

SUNDAY: Ballydesmond v Urhan, Kilmichael, 4pm; Cullen v St Nick’s, Mallow, 4pm.

Results: Ballydesmond 1-17 St Nick’s 1-14; Urhan 0-8 Cullen 0-8.

GROUP B

SATURDAY: St Finbarr’s v St Michael’s, Ballinlough, 3pm.

SUNDAY: Buttevant v Cobh, Killavullen, 4pm.

Results: Buttevant 0-13 St Michael's 1-8; St Finbarr’s 1-9 Cobh 1-8.

GROUP C

SATURDAY: Kilmurry v Kinsale, Ballincollig, 3pm.

SUNDAY: St James v Millstreet, Kilmurry, 3pm.

Results: Kilmurry 1-19 Millstreet 0-10; St James 1-11 Kinsale 0-13.