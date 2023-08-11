John Horgan: Premier Intermediate and Senior A hurling grades beat top tier

NOT for the first time, the fare on offer in the Cork County Senior A and Premier Intermediate Hurling Championships last weekend was much better and far more exciting than it was in quite a few of the games in the Premier competition.

That's not saying that the games at the higher level didn't measure up and some of them did, the Sars and Kanturk, Charleville and Fr O'Neill's and the 'Barrs and Newtown ties didn't disappoint for long periods and in the former the Riverstown team were put to the pin of their collar to secure a draw against Kanturk.

They are back in action, as are the rest of the teams and their encounter now with the title holders from Togher takes on that little extra bit of significance.

Both are still the fancied duo to emerge from the group but both Kanturk and Newtown have already shown that they are not going to lie down easily for any opposition.

And if Kanturk secure the win in that game with Newtown they'd be in with a right shout going into the final group game against the Barrs.

Of course, we'll all be much wiser on Sunday night and that applies to the three groups in the premier competition.

For all the teams in all the grades that ended up in the losers' dressing room after the opening weekend, the stakes have multiplied and another loss will almost certainly end their aspirations for the season and avoiding the murky waters of relegation will then become the only priority.

THRILLER

One of the best games of last weekend was the collision of Ballinhassig and Castlemartyr in the Premier IHC with the Carrigdhoun unit emerging deserving winners against last season's runners-up.

This was one of those games that went right to the wire, only a puck of a ball between them all through before Ballinhassig put themselves in a very advantageous position to top that particular group.

A number of players featured prominently for Ballinhassig, mainly veteran Fintan O'Leary, Brian Lynch, Adam O'Sullivan and Darragh O'Donovan.

Castlemarty were gallant runners-up last season after two enthralling encounters with Inniscarra but what transpires one year guarantees nothing the next and with Cork star, Ciarán Joyce now a big injury doubt it will be imperative for them to get a positive outcome against Kilworh.

Kilworth will be annoyed with themselves at losing a seven-point advantage with a similar amount of minutes remaining against Watergrasshill but credit must be given to the East Cork team for their battling qualities in forcing the draw.

Dungourney were absolutely delighted to get the better of Ballincollig in their PIHC debut and the potential of Jack Leahy was evident again with a haul of 11 points in their one-point victory over a team that had performed very well in reaching the Division 2 league final against the Glen.

In quite a few instances last weekend the difference between league and championship was tellingly illustrated.

Ballincollig's Cian Dorgan reaches out for the sliotar despite the attention from Dungourney's James McCarthy and Mike Leahy. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Another game that really fired last weekend was the clash of Éire Óg and Valley Rovers with the Mid Cork team issuing an early statement of intent.

As is par for the course now, scores from placed balls make a big difference and Eoin O'Shea certainly delivered for Éire Óg in that regard with a return of 10 points from the placed ball.

Two East Cork clubs who have been finding life difficult in the past few years had very big victories in the Senior A championship, Cloyne and Carrigtwohill and in the next game they come face to face in Killeagh.

All the old guard that gave such sterling service to Cloyne down the years are all looking on now and the emphasis is very much on the youth of a club that endured so much heartbreak in losing three senior finals in a row not all that long ago.

James Nyhan played in those years and he's now the manager of a side that he hopes is on an upward trajectory.

In defeating Fermoy, their confidence levels will rise and now the East Cork derby with Carrig has the potential of being a real humdinger.

Páddraig De Róiste, Fermoy, closed down by Noel Cahill, Cloyne. Picture Dan Linehan

It's a game that will certainly bring back memories of past clashes from an era long past.

Carrigtwohill are building again too under the guidance of the vastly experienced Frank Flannery and there is a fine blend of youth and experience in the ranks.

It was interesting to note too that Pa O'Callaghan is still doing very good business for Ballyhea and their victory over Courcey Rovers will have gone down very well in that part of North Cork.

The inter-county stage was not for O'Callaghan but his undoubted talent has always been in evidence and he continues to make a significant mark on every game he plays.

Over the coming days now so much will be revealed in terms of progression to the next stage and who is going to find themselves out of the equation.

It goes without saying that the Carrigtwohill collision of Midleton and the Glen is right at the top of the agenda with the Glen under all sorts of pressure to get a result to stay alive in a championship that they have given so much to over the past number of years.

Over the course of the hour, they will need to be far more consistent and will need a lot more players making a lot more of an impression.

Midleton were never tested against Bishopstown but they took care of business very well. It's surely going to be a very different story here.

CRACKERS

Last weekend's opening games were a bit of a mixed bag, a couple of crackers alongside games that never really ignited.

With all teams now having a championship game under their belt and a bit of time to reflect and try to rectify the wrongs of their opening assignments, the expectation is that the bar will be raised a bit more.

The reality is very simple for those that were second best the first day, another defeat and you won't play championship hurling again for 12 months.

The Glen, Newtown and Erin's Own are just three of the clubs in that situation among many more.