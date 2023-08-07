Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 11:00

Cork hurling talking points: Rockies look the part as Ben Cunningham puts his hand up

Éamonn Murphy on the major issues after a thrilling opening weekend of club hurling championship action on Leeside
Referee Simon Stokes has a word with St Finbarr's Ben Cunningham and Newtownshandrum's Tim O'Mahony, who had a good tussle at Mourneabbey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

Blackrock mean business:

Despite reaching last year's county final and the league decider recently, where they admittedly failed to fire, the Rockies weren't talked up as potential champions before the round-robin phase. 

Everyone appreciates how much talent is in their ranks but Sars looked the best placed to challenge champions the Barrs.

That they're in the group of death with Midleton, Glen Rovers and Bishopstown and under new management with Jamie Harrington replacing Louis Mulqueen, were factors in how Blackrock were viewed.

They made a real statement of intent at Páirc Uí Rinn last Friday night. 

Even with Alan Connolly reduced to a late cameo due to a hamstring injury, they were the better side against the Glen from start to finish.

Robbie Cotter, an U20 All-Ireland winner with Cork in 2021, spearheaded the attack with 2-4 but they did damage out the field too, with Mark and Kevin O'Keeffe nailing some brilliant points from distance. 

Newcomers Ollie McAdoo and PJ Linehan settled well and keeper Gavin Connolly, defenders Ciarán Cormack and John Cashman and wing-forward Daniel Meaney offered reminders of why they were involved with Cork senior panels in recent seasons.

Pressure is on:

The championship format means a club can be out of contention after two weekends. The Glen face that grim prospect if they're beaten by Midleton next Sunday in Carrigtwohill.

Patrick Horgan was his usual reliable self in the loss to the Rockies and Dean Brosnan chipped in with 0-4 but too few of their marquee hurlers delivered. They've been in this position before, having emerged from the group after losing their openers, but the Magpies will be slight favourites next weekend having swept past Bishopstown in their first game.

Sars rescued a draw against Kanturk with an injury-time Daniel Kearney score, which might be yet key to progressing, but need a vast improvement against the Barrs on Friday night in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Na Piarsaigh's Patrick Rourke wins possession ahead of Bride Rovers' Jason Mannix, during their SAHC clash at Riverstown. Picture: David Keane.
Na Piarsaigh's Patrick Rourke wins possession ahead of Bride Rovers' Jason Mannix, during their SAHC clash at Riverstown. Picture: David Keane.

In the lower grades, Na Piarsaigh are under pressure in the SAHC after their loss to Bride Rovers and Ballincollig, despite gaining promotion to Division 1 of the league, could be in trouble after a one-point defeat to Dungourney where their free-taking (converting three from 11 placed balls) betrayed them.

Cunningham's class:

The club season is in the spotlight for the next few months but we're all interested in how the rising stars do with a view to Pat Ryan's Cork panel in 2024 as well.

In Dungourney's victory, Jack Leahy was lethal from placed balls, nailing a host of frees from way out the field. Darragh O'Sullivan was to the fore in a sweeper role in Ballinhassig's three-point win over Castlemartyr, who were hindered by an injury to Ciarán Joyce.

Castlemartyr's Cathal Martin tackles Ballinhassig's Fintan O'Leary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Castlemartyr's Cathal Martin tackles Ballinhassig's Fintan O'Leary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The standout showing though was Ben Cunningham. Deadly from all angles last season with the Barrs and in recent months for the Cork U20s, he had 0-14, seven points from play, against Newtown. 

That's the type of tally you associate with Horgan and Conor Lehane.

