Cork v Waterford: How the players rated in the All-Ireland camogie final

Didn’t have too much to do but her puck outs as always were on the mark.
Part of a brilliant defence. Coped with everything that came her way. When there was a game in it Waterford could find no way through.
So dependable, the penalty was harsh. Tenacious, hard as nails, great man marker. Didn’t give Annie Fitzgerald an inch.
Outstanding all season, rarely puts a foot wrong. Yesterday was another day where she was Ms Dependable. Calm and measured. Never flustered.
Picked up Lorraine Bray at times and didn’t give her an inch. A great block on nineteen minutes which helped to wear Waterford down.
Cork’s lynchpin. Man marked but won vital frees and possession and broke out in her customary style to execute excellently.
Didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon. Has grown in confidence and stature this season.
Sets high standards. Covered a huge amount of ground even if she didn’t always get on the ball. Drew Waterford’s attention.
What a performance on Waterford’s star player. It shows the trust Cork’s management have in Healy to leave her with the job when Carton started at midfield.
Worked hard. Put herself about in Cork’s half-forward line. Good opening half free converted.
Created Amy O’Connor’s first goal and struck one for herself on 50 minutes after brilliant customary piercing runs down the middle.
Outstanding. Drove at Waterford with pace in the opening half. Worked her socks off. Part of the running juggernaut from the middle third that we knew Waterford wouldn’t be able to stop.
It’s rare a player gets a 10. But 10 shots, all scored. A hat-trick. Captain. Enough said.
Brilliant. As always worked like a trojan. Unselfish. Drew three and four of Waterford’s defence and offloaded to assist two goals.
Worked hard, hit 1-1, put herself about.
Introduced on 44 minutes. Didn’t see a huge amount of ball but covered huge ground.
Got on an enormous amount of ball despite getting just 10 minutes of normal time.
What a pass from Cronin into Fiona Keating who didn’t even have to break stride, for her goal.
Added even greater speed to Cork’s inside line. Picked off a nice point in additional time.
Late cameo after a tremendous season.