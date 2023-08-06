Cork v Waterford: How the players rated in the All-Ireland camogie final

Amy Lee: Didn’t have too much to do but her puck outs as always were on the mark. 8

Pamela Mackey: Part of a brilliant defence. Coped with everything that came her way. When there was a game in it Waterford could find no way through. 8

Libby Coppinger: So dependable, the penalty was harsh. Tenacious, hard as nails, great man marker. Didn’t give Annie Fitzgerald an inch. 8

Meabh Cahalane: Outstanding all season, rarely puts a foot wrong. Yesterday was another day where she was Ms Dependable. Calm and measured. Never flustered. 8

Laura Hayes: Picked up Lorraine Bray at times and didn’t give her an inch. A great block on nineteen minutes which helped to wear Waterford down. 8

Laura Treacy: Cork’s lynchpin. Man marked but won vital frees and possession and broke out in her customary style to execute excellently. 8

Izzy O’Regan: Didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon. Has grown in confidence and stature this season. 8

Saoirse McCarthy: Sets high standards. Covered a huge amount of ground even if she didn’t always get on the ball. Drew Waterford’s attention. 8

Aoife Healy: What a performance on Waterford’s star player. It shows the trust Cork’s management have in Healy to leave her with the job when Carton started at midfield. 9

Chloe Sigerson: Worked hard. Put herself about in Cork’s half-forward line. Good opening half free converted. 8

Fiona Keating: Created Amy O’Connor’s first goal and struck one for herself on 50 minutes after brilliant customary piercing runs down the middle. 8

Hannah Looney: Outstanding. Drove at Waterford with pace in the opening half. Worked her socks off. Part of the running juggernaut from the middle third that we knew Waterford wouldn’t be able to stop. 9

Amy O’Connor: It’s rare a player gets a 10. But 10 shots, all scored. A hat-trick. Captain. Enough said. 10

Katrina Mackey: Brilliant. As always worked like a trojan. Unselfish. Drew three and four of Waterford’s defence and offloaded to assist two goals. 9

Saoirse McCartan: Worked hard, hit 1-1, put herself about. 8

Cliona Healy: Introduced on 44 minutes. Didn’t see a huge amount of ball but covered huge ground. 8

Ashling Thompson: Got on an enormous amount of ball despite getting just 10 minutes of normal time. 8

Orla Cronin: What a pass from Cronin into Fiona Keating who didn’t even have to break stride, for her goal. 8

Orlaith Cahalane: Added even greater speed to Cork’s inside line. Picked off a nice point in additional time. 8

Meabh Murphy: Late cameo after a tremendous season. 7