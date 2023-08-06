PIHC: Early goals set Castlelyons on way to big win over Bandon 

Castlelyons 4-15 Bandon 1-12

CASTLELYONS proved too strong for Bandon in the opening round of the C0-Op Superstores PIHC at Ballyanly on Sunday afternoon.

Castlelyons led at the break 2-6 to 0-8 courtesy of two goals by Anthony Spillane and Colm McCarthy.

They added two more goals from David Morrison in the second half that saw them see off the West Cork side.

Castlelyons opened the scoring after two minutes of play with a long-range point by Barry Murphy.

Bandon responded a minute later when Charlie Long pointed from a free from just inside the halfway line.

The strong wind was affecting Castlelyons as they registered seven wides in the next 10 minutes.

Bandon took the lead in the 13th minute, 0-4 to 0-2 with three points from their sharpshooter Charlie Long.

Castlelyons responded a minute later when Anthony Spillane raised the green flag after a great run by David Morrison.

However, the score was level 1-3 to 0-6 in the 21st minute when Charlie Long pointed another free for Bandon.

Castlelyons regained the lead again 2-4- 0-6 a minute later when Colm McCarthy lashed the ball to the back of the net from close range. They added two more points from the stick of Alan Fenton, however, two frees from Bandon’s Long gave his side hope at half time.

The East Cork side made a dream start to the second half by adding four consecutive points from Fenton and a monstrous point from his own backline by keeper Jack Barry to lead 2-10 to 0-9.

Then David Morrison struck a fine individual goal for Castlelyons in the 38th minute and five minutes later he raised the green flag again for his side to lead 4-11 to 0-10, which ended the game as a contest and they went on to win by a 12-point margin.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton 0-8 (0-6 f), D Morrison 2-0, A Spillane, C McCarthy 1-1 each, L Doocey 0-2, O Hallihan, B Murphy, J Barry 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-8 (0-7 f), E McSweeney 1-0, D Crowley 0-2, C Lynch, M Sugrue 0-1 each.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; L Sexton, C Barry, D Spillane; K O’Leary, N O’Leary, L Doocey; J Kearney, A Fenton; B Murphy, C Spillane (c), C McCarthy; D Morrison, A Spillane, O Hallihan.

Subs: P Roche for C Murphy (4 inj), B O’Donovan for C McCarthy (51).

BANDON: J McSweeney; N McCarthy, P Murphy, M McNamara; J Walsh, T Twohig, C McCarthy; M Cahalane (c), C Calnan; A O’Mahony, R Long, C Long; M Sugrue, D Crowley, C Lynch.

Subs: D Collins for Calnan, M O’Reagan for A O’Mahony (both 45), E McSweeney for R Long (52).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).