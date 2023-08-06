Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 16:20

PIHC: Early goals set Castlelyons on way to big win over Bandon 

Castlelyons led at the half time break 2-6 to 0-8 courtesy of goals from Anthony Spillane and Colm McCarthy
PIHC: Early goals set Castlelyons on way to big win over Bandon 

Castlelyon's Alan Fenton scored eight points in their win over Bandon in the Cork PIHC.

Kieran Doherty

Castlelyons 4-15 Bandon 1-12

CASTLELYONS proved too strong for Bandon in the opening round of the C0-Op Superstores PIHC at Ballyanly on Sunday afternoon.

Castlelyons led at the break 2-6 to 0-8 courtesy of two goals by Anthony Spillane and Colm McCarthy. 

They added two more goals from David Morrison in the second half that saw them see off the West Cork side.

Castlelyons opened the scoring after two minutes of play with a long-range point by Barry Murphy.

Bandon responded a minute later when Charlie Long pointed from a free from just inside the halfway line. 

The strong wind was affecting Castlelyons as they registered seven wides in the next 10 minutes. 

Bandon took the lead in the 13th minute, 0-4 to 0-2 with three points from their sharpshooter Charlie Long. 

Castlelyons responded a minute later when Anthony Spillane raised the green flag after a great run by David Morrison. 

However, the score was level 1-3 to 0-6 in the 21st minute when Charlie Long pointed another free for Bandon. 

Castlelyons regained the lead again 2-4- 0-6 a minute later when Colm McCarthy lashed the ball to the back of the net from close range. They added two more points from the stick of Alan Fenton, however, two frees from Bandon’s Long gave his side hope at half time.

The East Cork side made a dream start to the second half by adding four consecutive points from Fenton and a monstrous point from his own backline by keeper Jack Barry to lead 2-10 to 0-9. 

Then David Morrison struck a fine individual goal for Castlelyons in the 38th minute and five minutes later he raised the green flag again for his side to lead 4-11 to 0-10, which ended the game as a contest and they went on to win by a 12-point margin.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton 0-8 (0-6 f), D Morrison 2-0, A Spillane, C McCarthy 1-1 each, L Doocey 0-2, O Hallihan, B Murphy, J Barry 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-8 (0-7 f), E McSweeney 1-0, D Crowley 0-2, C Lynch, M Sugrue 0-1 each.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; L Sexton, C Barry, D Spillane; K O’Leary, N O’Leary, L Doocey; J Kearney, A Fenton; B Murphy, C Spillane (c), C McCarthy; D Morrison, A Spillane, O Hallihan.

Subs: P Roche for C Murphy (4 inj), B O’Donovan for C McCarthy (51).

BANDON: J McSweeney; N McCarthy, P Murphy, M McNamara; J Walsh, T Twohig, C McCarthy; M Cahalane (c), C Calnan; A O’Mahony, R Long, C Long; M Sugrue, D Crowley, C Lynch.

Subs: D Collins for Calnan, M O’Reagan for A O’Mahony (both 45), E McSweeney for R Long (52).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers). 

More in this section

Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers
Republic of Ireland v Poland - U15 International Friendly Cathal Heffernan set for switch from AC Milan to Newcastle
Two of Ireland's top athletes are honoured by the Cork City Sports for their recent victories Two of Ireland's top athletes are honoured by the Cork City Sports for their recent victories
#Cork GAA
Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller

Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more