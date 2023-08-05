Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 22:53

Newcestown snatch victory over Blarney in SAHC opener

David Buckley's goal in the closing stages was vital with Eddie Kenneally and Richard O'Sullivan in form as well
Newcestown snatch victory over Blarney in SAHC opener

Gearoid O'Donovan, Newcestown, getting away from Shane Barrett, Blarney, in the SAHC game at Ovens. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Darragh Leen

Newcestown 2-18 Blarney 0-21 

IT took a virtuoso performance from Newcestown’s Eddie Kenneally to put Blarney to the sword in Saturday’s Senior A HC opener at Ovens. 

The West Cork men had to dig deep to secure the win, coming from five points back in a hectic second period to turn what seemed like Blarney’s game on its head.

There’s still no sign of a Mark Coleman return to Blarney colours but his inter-county colleague Shane Barrett was the tip of Blarney’s spear as he contributed 11 points over the hour.

It was actually Newcestown who had the boost of an early goal, Richard O’Sullivan finding himself one-on-one with Blarney’s Conor Murphy and finessed it past the keeper to give his side an early advantage. However, instead of providing the launchpad for Newcestown to drive on, the goal lit a fire under Blarney as they reeled off an impressive eight points to put themselves firmly in the driving seat.

Barrett scored six of the points and Padraig Power was on target too as they reached the halftime whistle with a five-point lead. Thirteen scores to six in that first period offered an accurate barometer of the balance of play, and at that stage, it looked a steep uphill climb for Newcestown.

Luke Meade and Eoghan Collins, Newcestown, closed in on Denis McSweeney, Blarney. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Luke Meade and Eoghan Collins, Newcestown, closed in on Denis McSweeney, Blarney. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Things could have got worse five minutes after the break when a goal for Blarney from Power was ruled up, apparently for a pickup off the ground. That would have been curtains for Newcestown, but they used the break to get to work on whittling down the arrears. Kenneally was front and centre of the fightback, showing his colleagues the way with a series of long-range scores as Blarney’s lead began to look vulnerable.

This moment of luck seemed to signify a change in fortunes for Newcestown and they powered on with a plethora of fantastic long-range scores to bring themselves back into the fight.

By the 48th minute, there were only two points between the sides, Blarney still leading 0-18 to 1-13 and then the game’s critical turning point with six minutes of regulation left. Keneally was first to a ball played out wide by David Buckley and he slipped past his man and, from a tight angle, buried it into the roof of the net.

That put Newcestown 2-14 to 0-19 ahead but Blarney weren’t done, and the sides were level once more in the 57th minute as Barrett equalised from a placed ball.

Buckley nudged Newcestown in front again and this time they would not be denied, Kennelly sealing the deal with a brace of injury time points.

Scorers for Newcestown: E Kenneally 0-10 (0-4 f), R O’Sullivan 1-4, D Buckley 1-1, C Dineen, J Meade, P Collins, D Buckley each.

Blarney: S Barrett 0-11 (0-7 f), D McSweeney, P Power, C Barrett 0-2 each, O Hegarty, C Power, S Mulcahy 0-1 each.

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney, G O’Donovan, J Kelleher; M Courtney, C O’Donovan, E Collins; T Twomey, L Meade; S O’Donovan, E Keneally, P Collins; C Dineen, R O’Sullivan, J Meade.

Subs: N Kelly for M Courtney (27), C O’Donovan for P Collins (42), D Buckley for C Dineen (48).

BLARNEY: C Murphy; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Murphy; P Philpott, P Crowley, A McEvoy; S Barrett, O Hegarty; D McSweeney, C Power, C Hegarty; S Mulcahy, P Power, C Barrett.

Subs: K Costello for S Mulcahy (30), C Dunlea for C Power (51).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

More in this section

Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers
Republic of Ireland v Poland - U15 International Friendly Cathal Heffernan set for switch from AC Milan to Newcastle
Two of Ireland's top athletes are honoured by the Cork City Sports for their recent victories Two of Ireland's top athletes are honoured by the Cork City Sports for their recent victories
SAHCCork GAA
Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller

Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more