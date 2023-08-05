Premier SHC: Honours even between Fr O'Neill's and Charleville 

Fr O’Neill’s: 1-15

Charleville: 0-18

FR O’NEILL’S and Charleville couldn’t be separated in what was a cracking game in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC Group B encounter at Rathcormac on Saturday evening.

This was an historic occasion for the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge club as it was their first ever top flight championship game having been a junior A club in 2005. This was a repeat of the 2020 SAHC decider which Charleville won on a scoreline of 1-23 to 4-13. It was no surprise this mouthwatering game was played in front of a huge crowd.

In what was an end to end game, Charleville, aided by the wind, were fast out of the traps as they led 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes. A green flag arrived a minute later which came from Fr O’Neill’s, great play involving Liam O’Driscoll, Joe Millerick and Ger Millerick ended up with Declan Dalton billowing the back of the net.

The sides traded points before the North-Cork side tacked on two points without reply from Gavin Kelleher and Andrew Cagney. A Dalton free levelled up matters, 1-3 to 0-6 after the first-quarter. Charleville’s response was three points on the trot through Tim Hawe, Jack Doyle and a trademark Darragh Fitzgibbon effort from the sideline.

Fr O’Neill’s responded with three of their own points, Dalton with two, one from a free and one from a sideline cut and a long-range Kevin O’Sullivan effort, 1-6 to 0-9 after 24 minutes. The sides exchanged white flags until Charleville hit two of the last three points of the half to lead 0-12 to 1-8 at half-time.

Fr O'Neill's Billy Dunne is tackled by Charleville's Jack Meade during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC at Rathcormac. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

On the resumption, Charleville started with a quick point, sub David Forde splitting the posts 18 seconds into the new half before a long-range Dalton free and a Joe Millerick effort tied up the game as Fr O’Neill’s were now aided by the wind in this half.

Two consecutive points from the team in red and white gave them the advantage but it was level after 46 minutes courtesy of a Dalton free and a Jason Hankard effort, 0-15 to 1-12. Charleville hit three of the next four points to open up a two point advantage. There was very little between two evenly matched teams and a Mark O’Keeffe white flag left just a point between the teams with eleven minutes remaining, 0-18 to 1-14.

Billy Dunne levelled the game after 59 minutes, the first score in ten minutes. Despite five minutes of injury-time, a winner couldn’t be found.

Fr O’Neill’s take on Douglas next Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5pm in the second group-stage game. Charleville face Erin’s Own the day after with throw in at 4pm in Mallow.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton 1-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 sideline cut), B Dunne 0-3, K O’Sullivan 0-2, M O’Keeffe, Joe Millerick, J Hankard 0-1 each.

Charleville: D Fitzgibbon 0-5 (0-3 f), J Doyle, T Hawe 0-3 each, D O’Flynn, A Cagney 0-2 each, D Forde, O O’Connell, G Kelleher 0-1 each.

FR O’NEILL’S: P O’Sullivan ; M Millerick, E Motherway, J Barry; M O’Keeffe, D Harrington, G Millerick; T Millerick, K O’Sullivan; Joe Millerick, D Dalton, J Hankard; John Millerick, L O’Driscoll, B Dunne.

Subs: R Kenneally for E Motherway, C Broderick for L O’Driscoll (both 40).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins ; D Butler, J Meade, F Cagney; A Dennehy, J Buckley, D O’Flynn ; J O’Callaghan, D Fitzgibbon ; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle ; T Hawe, A Cagney, J Madigan.

Subs: D Forde for J Madigan (h-t), O O’Connell for C Buckley (41), R Carroll for G Kelleher (59).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).