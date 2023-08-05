Premier SHC: Daniel Kearney rescues a draw for Sars against Kanturk

Sarsfields 0-19 Kanturk 1-16

SARSFIELDS and Kanturk played out a cracking game in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC at Fermoy on Saturday afternoon.

Kanturk pulled off a huge upset last season when they beat Midleton, and they came so close to repeating the trick once again at the same venue. It took a late Daniel Kearney effort to deny Kanturk the win and the Duhallow team actually had two chances after the equaliser to win the game but Lorcan McLoughlin and then Colin Walsh were unable to raise a white flag.

Sars, who have Johnny Crowley back in charge with Diarmuid O’Sullivan coach, will be relieved to get a point. They have plenty to work on moving forward. The teams were level seven times in the opening 30 minutes. Kanturk, with the aid of a strong wind, led 0-3 to 0-2 after ten minutes. The last score was a beauty from Colin Walsh following a great catch.

The teams traded points before a Rory Sheahan free gave Kanturk a two-point advantage. Sars were level after 18 minutes through points from Cathal McCarthy and Jack O’Connor. Kanturk had nine wides in the opening 20 minutes, some of the shooting was a little bit ambitious. Sars nudged two points clear but Kanturk quickly replied with two points of their own, 0-7 each after 28 minutes.

An Aaron Myers free and a Cian Darcy effort gave the Imokilly team a two-point cushion approaching half-time but points from a Sheahan free and a Colin Walsh effort levelled the game for a sixth time. The sides exchanged points in first-half injury time, 0-10 each at the break.

On the resumption, with Sars now aided by a strong wind, raised two white flags inside the first two minutes of the new half through Colm McCarthy and a Myers free. A brilliant long-range free against the wind from McLoughlin reduced the lead down to one point.

Sarsfield's Paul Leopold wins the ball from Kanturk's Alan Walsh during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC at Fermoy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sars hit three of the next four points to lead 0-15 to 0-12 and just when it looked like they would pull away, Paul Walsh scored a goal from close-range following a driving run to level proceedings with ten minutes remaining. Johnny Crowley’s side responded to the goal with two quick fire white flags but back came Kanturk with two points of their own.

Sars sub Liam Healy split the posts after 56 minutes to nudge his team in front, only for Kanturk to put together two consecutive white flags from a McLoughlin free and sub Cian Clernon as they led 1-16 to 0-18. A shock was on the cards only for Kearney to level the game three minutes into injury time. There was time for Kanturk to find a winner with two late attacks but nothing came to fruition.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers 0-6 (0-5 f), C Darcy, K Murphy, Cathal McCarthy 0-2 each, P Leopold, D Kearney, J O’Connor, J Sweeney, D Hogan, L Healy, Colm McCarthy 0-1 each.

Kanturk: L McLoughlin (f), R Sheahan (f), C Walsh 0-4 each, I Walsh 0-2, L O’Keeffe (f), C Clernon 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; P Leopold, C Leahy, Cathal McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliott; K Murphy, D Kearney; J O’Connor, C Darcy, J Sweeney; D Hogan, Colm McCarthy, A Myers.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for E Murphy (h-t, inj), L Healy for Colm McCarthy (52), L Hackett for J Sweeney (61).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, M Healy, P Walsh; L McLoughlin, A Walsh; C Walsh, L O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick; R Sheahan, A Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: C Clernon for J Fitzpatrick (41), R Walsh for R Sheahan (51).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillon’s).